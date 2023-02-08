Home Technology Nearly 100% full-screen display flat-screen 43” 4K smart TV Skyworth SUC7500 series
Nearly 100% full-screen display flat-screen 43” 4K smart TV Skyworth SUC7500 series

Nearly 100% full-screen display flat-screen 43” 4K smart TV Skyworth SUC7500 series

In 2023, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video will have many new dramas on the shelves. If you want to catch up on dramas, you don’t want to compete for TV. It would be a good choice to add a smart TV to the room. The smart TV products launched by the Chinese brand Skyworth in recent years have made great progress in picture quality and functions. The new SUC7500 series uses the Android 10 operating system and can download major video streaming and VPN applications. The fuselage adopts a nearly borderless design to achieve a nearly 100% full-screen display effect. It supports HDR10 and artificial intelligence contrast correction technology, which can make the skin color of characters more natural and real. In terms of sound, SUC7500 supports two-way Bluetooth connection. Users can connect their mobile phones to the TV, and at the same time, the TV can also be connected to Bluetooth speakers or Soundbar. Whether it is playing music or watching movies, it has a more ideal effect.

Skyworth SUC7500 4K Smart TV
Price: $3,190 (43”) / $3,490 (50”) / $3,680 (55”) / $5,580 (65”)
Query: Skyworth

