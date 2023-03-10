Home Technology Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players fight the first boss on Xbox – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Technology

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players fight the first boss on Xbox – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

by admin
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players fight the first boss on Xbox – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

As we wrote in our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review, it’s a very challenging adventure, especially with the first boss having a reputation for being unreasonable.

This is something that many players experienced when the game premiered last week, as it’s also included with Xbox Game Pass. The latter led to a lot of people trying it, but it seems like the vast majority of Xbox gamers just decided it wasn’t their cup of tea.

As TrueAchievements noted, only 33 percent of gamers on Xbox managed to get past the first boss. Since Game Pass makes it possible to try new games for free, we can imagine many people doing so and then realizing how difficult it was in the first place. Only 2% of Xbox gamers actually unlocked achievements related to the final story.

Did you manage to beat the first boss in Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty, or do you think it’s just not for you?

See also  Hacker attack on Acea. The company victim of a ransomware of a Russian-speaking group

You may also like

Why the hype surrounding Tiktok’s “Bold Glamor” filter...

piqd | The freedom of virtual worlds

Free-to-play AI real-life drawing! Suitable for mobile phones,...

Nokia G22 – The new do-it-yourself smartphone is...

Technology life | “Zombie group” derivative problem WhatsApp...

Technology life | “Zombie group” derivative problem WhatsApp...

iPhone protective cases: These cases are particularly practical

Only 3.7GB in size!Experts transform the Win10 system...

How durable are power banks? Capacity measurement after...

Square Enix admits that the sales of “Spelled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy