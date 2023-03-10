As we wrote in our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty review, it’s a very challenging adventure, especially with the first boss having a reputation for being unreasonable.

This is something that many players experienced when the game premiered last week, as it’s also included with Xbox Game Pass. The latter led to a lot of people trying it, but it seems like the vast majority of Xbox gamers just decided it wasn’t their cup of tea.

As TrueAchievements noted, only 33 percent of gamers on Xbox managed to get past the first boss. Since Game Pass makes it possible to try new games for free, we can imagine many people doing so and then realizing how difficult it was in the first place. Only 2% of Xbox gamers actually unlocked achievements related to the final story.

Did you manage to beat the first boss in Crouching Dragon: Fallen Dynasty, or do you think it’s just not for you?