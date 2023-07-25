Diablo IV Development Team Explains Delayed Storage Box Expansion Due to Performance Concerns

Diablo IV Update 1.1.1 to Include Storage Box Expansion

Last weekend, the development team of the highly anticipated online MMORPG, “Diablo IV,” discussed their future plans for the game during a live broadcast. One of the major updates mentioned was the expansion of the storage box in the upcoming 1.1.1 update. However, some players have questioned the reason behind this delay.

In previous iterations of the Diablo series, players could only see their characters in town and did not have any interactions with other players. However, with “Diablo IV” being an online MMORPG, players now have the opportunity to connect with other players in Sanctuary.

Deputy director of “Diablo IV,” Joseph Piepiora, addressed players’ concerns on Twitter, explaining that the expansion of the storage box space is not solely a storage concern but rather a performance concern. He revealed that players will be able to view the data of other players’ storage boxes in the game town.

Basically this isn’t a storage concern it’s a performance concern. — Joseph Piepiora (@JPiepiora) July 22, 2023

This means that when a player is in a location such as Kiowaxia or Keduba with numerous other players, the client will retrieve the storage box item data of all players at that time from the server. This process was the cause of the initial delay players experienced in town when “Diablo IV” was first launched.

Due to the performance impact of retrieving all players’ storage box data, the expansion of the storage box space cannot be implemented in the 1.1.0 update. Blizzard acknowledges the player demand for increased storage space but wants to ensure the server can handle the additional load. Piepiora emphasized in his tweet that this is not merely a space consideration problem but a performance problem.

It is speculated that the need to access all players’ equipment data in order to check each other’s equipment is one of the reasons for this system. To prevent players from manipulating their equipment in the storage box to gain an advantage, other players have to access the data simultaneously. Blizzard is working on a solution to address the performance issue before the release of the 1.1.1 update.

As players eagerly await the release of the “Diablo IV” update 1.1.1, they hope that the expansion of the storage box space will be implemented without compromising the game’s performance. Until then, they can look forward to other exciting updates and features in the world of Sanctuary.

