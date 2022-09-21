Are the Nephalems ready?

Good news is coming! Blizzard announced today (20th) that the late-game closed beta test of Diablo IV is about to begin. 》The player of the late game, and send out an invitation.If players think they meet the eligibility criteria, they can also apply through the Battle.net website. The application steps must be October 12th agodone, and if the player November 19thIf you haven’t received a closed beta qualification email before, you are not selected, but the open beta will start early next year. For details, please refer to the official blog.

This late game closed beta test will be available at Play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles, and the game supports cross-play and cross-play progress sharing on all platforms. And don’t worry if you don’t participate in the closed beta in the end, there will be a beta public test waiting for players early next year.

official news