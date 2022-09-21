Home Technology Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will start in November, and the public beta will be launched early next year | XFastest News
Technology

Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will start in November, and the public beta will be launched early next year | XFastest News

by admin
Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will start in November, and the public beta will be launched early next year | XFastest News

Are the Nephalems ready?

Good news is coming! Blizzard announced today (20th) that the late-game closed beta test of Diablo IV is about to begin. 》The player of the late game, and send out an invitation.If players think they meet the eligibility criteria, they can also apply through the Battle.net website. The application steps must be October 12th agodone, and if the player November 19thIf you haven’t received a closed beta qualification email before, you are not selected, but the open beta will start early next year. For details, please refer to the official blog.

This late game closed beta test will be available at Play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles, and the game supports cross-play and cross-play progress sharing on all platforms. And don’t worry if you don’t participate in the closed beta in the end, there will be a beta public test waiting for players early next year.

official news

Further reading:

See also  PlayStation-exclusive action game Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection is coming to PC on October 19th

You may also like

See how close LG’s Rollable phone is to...

Nothing Phone 1 gets new update

Dead Loop is coming to Xbox Game Pass

From organ drones to bioplastics: here are the...

iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad?...

【View】The real phone of the LG Rollable is...

The Italian Tech Week 2022 is already sold...

Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 performance exposure, the...

The Italian Tech Week 2022 is already sold...

Not only “GTA6” looks inferior!Producers share “early pictures”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy