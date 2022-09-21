Flowers bloom before snow falls

Beijing time at 21:00 on September 21st

SARAWONG released online at Milan Fashion Week

New series “Camellia Jixue”

–

Camellia Jixue blooming clothes

Before the snow falls, the flowers bloom first. The prosperous scene of mountains and rivers is like a picture scroll unfolding the trace of inspiration. SARAWONG traces the origin of the painting “Camellia in the Snow” by the famous painter Lin Chun in the Song Dynasty. The original sketch is simple and elegant, and the creative director Sara draws beauty and emotion from it, and begins the exploration and creation of 2023 spring and summer.

“The strong contrast of red flowers, green leaves and white snow on the fan gives me a sense of tranquility and rebirth.”

– Creative Director Sara Wong

–

The literati and scholars of the Song Dynasty have always loved camellia, and many poems, ci and fu praised camellia were born. Camellia has a long flowering period, not afraid of the cold, and blooming in the face of snow. SARAWONG embodies the arrogance of camellia and the romance of oriental poetry in the design; the camellia is rich in color, and the crafts such as French embroidery and wool jacquard compose the beautiful beauty.

–

–

Drifting in the mountains, blending with the forest leaves. SARAWONG depicts a beautiful spring in the design. Jacquard fabrics with various floral elements combined with transparent mesh, shimmering satin, and the combination of virtual and solid add a sense of luxury. Camellia thriving, including suits, long skirts, shorts, tops… Oriental beauty blooms infinitely in the details.

–

Mountain peaks and flowing water belong to design

The dress is in the arms, and the beautiful scenery of the mountains and rivers is hidden. The design of this season’s SARAWONG 2023 spring and summer series is full of lines, with the overall smooth curve and waisted silhouette, reflecting women’s unique sense of softness and strength. The jacquard skirt incorporates green bumps, and the curved stitching is like a mountain peak and flowing water. It is matched with a knitted top to outline the body shape.

–

“Use the perspective of clothing to express the beauty of oriental culture, and then use some modern lines and tailoring to reflect the fusion of cultures.”

– Creative Director Sara Wong

–

–

The landscape is as clear as a mirror, and SARAWONG uses the restraint and integration of color to reveal the Chinese temperament in a more modern and beautiful way. Pink, blue, green, brown, the overall tone is romantic and soft, giving people a heart throbbing and a dazzling beauty away from the hustle and bustle. The silhouette with a sense of design and the unique texture of the fabric, the power is hidden in it, the energy is accumulated, and it resounds inside.

–

Delicate, gentle, and powerful, the long history of all cultures is attributed to design, rich like water, standing like mountains.

–

The rhythm of east and west runs through the world

“SARAWONG has always had her own unique taste and artistic heritage. With her understanding, she interprets and penetrates the whole world from a higher perspective.”

– Creative Director Sara Wong

SARAWONG uses his own perspective to tell the Chinese fashion in the new era. Oriental philosophy, broad and profound, creative director Sara extracts the design language from the little-known Chinese culture, and transmits it to the public with a more modern creative method. Popularity and eternity, inheritance and innovation, it is this original intention that has become the precious heritage of SARAWONG.

–

–

SARAWONG S/S 2023, once again integrates and collides eastern and western cultures poetically. Buttons and plackets, ancient oriental aesthetics collide with modern popular hollow and truncated designs, the new Chinese style can also be bolder, more practical and more vibrant in contemporary times.

–

–

This season’s SARAWONG S/S 2023 collection is not only fully presented on the official website of the Milan Fashion Union, but also exhibited offline at the Circolo Filologico in Milan. Giant flowers handcrafted by artist Faby-Hana fall into a classical garden, adding a splendid romance to the fashion capital of Milan.

Life is a lifetime, peanuts spring. Camellia is still in spring everywhere, and it lives up to its age; at every moment, find the best self. The world is big, proudly independent; the snow has not fallen, the flowers have bloomed, waiting for spring to come.