Blizzard had invited the players to a beta of Diablo IV. First the pre-orderers were allowed to get a taste of it for a short time, then a week later everyone else.

After the end of the open beta, Blizzard released some interesting numbers that once again show how strong the fans’ interest in the upcoming Diablo part is. According to this, the players of the open beta alone had a combined playing time of around 61 million hours.

More than 29 billion monsters were killed in the process. The players themselves, on the other hand, “only” had to die about 47 million times. On average, a player dies every 78 minutes. The biggest obstacle seems to have been the world boss Ashava. More than 10 million player deaths are attributed to him.

With 62M hours played, thank you for making #DiabloIV the largest Beta in Diablo franchise history. This is just the beginning. Hell welcomes all on 6.6.23. Pre-purchase and get up to 4 days Early Access: https://t.co/73mjYSfJBO pic.twitter.com/woW7cRR7xs — Devil (@Diablo) March 30, 2023

It is not known how many beta participants there were in total. However, around 2.6 million players managed to reach level 20 and thereby earn a backpack of wolf pups. The two most popular classes have been the wizard and the necromancer. Unfortunately, Blizzard has not given any information about the other three classes.

You too were able to take a first look at the game as part of the beta. Please take part in the following survey. Diablo IV will be released on June 6, 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition can start as early as June 2, 2023.