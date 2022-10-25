It was recently discovered that Square Enix has registered the “Symbiosis” trademark in Japan. The name refers to the process by which two separate creatures merge into one, which is the entire basis of the story of Parasitic Eve.

Does this make any sense? Remastered, remastered or brand new game? Nobody knows. However, Square Enix has actually been resurrecting some old dormant franchises recently. For example, the Valkyrie Files series added a new member last month in the form of Valkyrie Elysium, while Tactical Ogre will get a new addition in November called Tactical Ogre Reborn plate making, so it’s not entirely impossible.

“Parasite Eve” was adapted from the 1995 Japanese horror novel of the same name and released for the PlayStation in 1998. The creepy action RPG was followed a year later by Parasite Eve II, and 2010’s 3rd Birthday on the PSP. The first two games have shipped more than 3 million copies.

Thanks, game point.