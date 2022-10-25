Home Entertainment adidas officially announces end of partnership with Kanye West
As Kanye West continued to make controversial out-of-order behaviors, the cooperative brands decided to cut them. decision, and officially release a statement to end the cooperation. “Adidas will not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other hate speech, and Kanye West’s recent actions violate the company’s values ​​of diversity, inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the official statement said. “After a thorough review, we have decided to immediately Terminate the cooperation, stop the production of Yeezy products and other related businesses, and stop paying Kanye West and its units, adidas is the sole owner of the design rights for existing products (including new and old colorways during the partnership).”

Since Kanye West signed a contract with adidas, the two sides have worked together to create many legendary records. In addition to being very topical and setting off the Yeezy craze, Kanye West’s strong design style has repeatedly amazed everyone. It can be said to be a very successful combination. It is very sad that a factor that is not the essence of the work is forced to stop. Readers may wish to wait for more information to be provided when adidas releases its third-quarter financial report on November 9.

