Digital Design & UX Next: Submit your presentation to the conference in Munich now

Digital Design & UX Next: Submit your presentation to the conference in Munich now

Digital Design & UX Next will take place again in Munich on April 17th and 18th, 2024. Over two days, 24 lectures will cover the design of digital material. All-day workshops will also take place the day before.

The conference focuses on the holistic design of good digital products and services, because software and other digital products need the right interface to us humans. Expertise such as UX design, product management and testing must come together in interdisciplinary teams to identify and exploit technology potential.

The of dpunkt.verlag and iX Digital Design & UX Next, organized in collaboration with MaibornWolff, is primarily aimed at product and service managers, usability & user experience professionals, digital designers, requirements engineers and product owners.

Lectures wanted until the end of November

The organizers are still looking for suggestions for practical lectures (40 minutes) and workshops until November 30th. Possible topics are:

Methods and processes for designing digital productsDesign tools and prototyping toolsBest practices from UX research and psychologyCooperation between developers, designers and stakeholdersThe right team composition for designDesign topics in agile processes

Experience reports are particularly welcome. If you would like to be informed about the progress of Digital Design & UX, you can sign up for the newsletter. The hashtag for X/Twitter is #DDUX.

The program is expected to be published at the end of December.

