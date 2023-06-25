Digital terrestrial, Rai is preparing a new free-to-air TV channel: launch in 2024?

While the date of the switch off to DVB-T2 is not yet known, some new details are emerging strategy that intends to put the Rai management in the field for the future.

According to the indiscretions collected by the online newspaper FanPage, the Viale Mazzini TV would intend to launch a new channel dedicated to Italian cinema. The idea would have come from the head of Rai’s cinema and TV series sector, according to which “you need to get used to the cinema”. The manager explained that he asked for “a fixed evening appointment for the cinema, to create the event, and a new free network dedicated to Italian films”.

Hence the idea of ​​creating a new TV channel dedicated exclusively to cinema: a decision has not been made and probably some other indications will arrive on the occasion of the presentation of the schedules for next autumn. However, the goal is to create a digital terrestrial television network dedicated only to Italian films.

“It is a project that I would very much like, it would be a showcase for the department store of productions we have, from first works to big films, which could thus reach the public” replied the director of the cinema and TV series sector on the occasion of a conference organized at the Casa del Cinema in Rome, during which explained that “it would be possible to have it in 2024”.

Obviously we are still in the field of hypotheses and indiscretions, but we will certainly know more over the next few months.