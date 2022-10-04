High jump of Starcks, the Italian startup that makes it possible to buy and exchange the digital coins of football stars: after in February 2022 a group of entrepreneurs from the world of Sport (led by Alessandro Moggi) founded the company with the support from the venture builder WDA of Roberto Macina and Mario Costanzo. it already has 1 million euros raised by angel investors and early stage funds, a sum already invested for the development of the project and the contracting of the first stars.

“The first to create a direct line with his fans – they explain to Starcks – will be the captain of SS Lazio and top scorer of Serie A Ciro Immobile, standard-bearer of this initiative. The name of Immobile will be associated with a digital currency, the Star Player Token, starting from September 30. The descent into the crypto-field will follow, ready to launch their Tokens, other Serie A talents including Davide Frattesi, Gianluca Scamacca and Nico Gonzales “.

The numbers to understand the potential of this startup are constantly growing. To date, there are 356 million people in the world in possession of a wallet (electronic wallet) who regularly use products and services related to the Blockchain. Of these electronic wallets, those dedicated to the world of sport collect an expense of at least 1.6 billion euros per year.