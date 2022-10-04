[NTD, Beijing, October 03, 2022]The Ukrainian army recaptured the strategic city of Lyman in the eastern Ukrainian region on Saturday (October 1). Morale is high, and the possibility of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons seems to have entered a new stage. step. The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on the 2nd sternly warned Russia of the serious consequences of using nuclear weapons.

The United States and its allies will destroy Russia if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, retired four-star U.S. Army general and former CIA director David Petraeus warned in an ABC interview on Sunday. Troops and equipment in Ukraine and sank its Black Sea Fleet.

Petraeus told the ABC he had not discussed a possible US response to a nuclear escalation from Russia with national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Government officials have been communicating information to Moscow through dedicated channels, he added.

“Just to give you an assumption, we will respond by leading a NATO, a collective, to eliminate every single Russian conventional force we can see and identify on the battlefields of Ukraine and Crimea, and Every ship in the Black Sea,” Petraeus said.

Petraeus’ comments came after Ukrainian forces recaptured Liman, a key logistical hub in the Donetsk region in eastern Donbass. He said Putin was “losing” the war in Ukraine.

Petraeus pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his army are “significantly more mobilized than Russia” and that Ukraine is much better at recruiting, training, equipping, organizing and using troops than Russia. .

“The reality that Russia is facing now is that Ukraine, which is only one-third of the size of Russia, has a larger and more effective army there,” Petraeus emphasized. “So the situation he faces, I think it is impossible. reversed.”

After news of the fall of Leman spread, Putin’s close ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, urged Russia to deploy low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Many of Putin’s top allies, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, have floated the idea that Russia might need to use nuclear weapons, but Kadyrov’s suggestion was the clearest.

At a fringe meeting of the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the British House of Commons foreign affairs committee, warned that Kadyrov’s call for Moscow to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be “a very serious consequence. Decide”.

“It is very clear that for decades, nuclear weapons have been a particular taboo for almost every country in the world,” Tugendat said, adding that the Russian leader must recognize Ukraine’s territorial integrity and “stop his Assassinations in Europe.”

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the meeting that it was “extremely unlikely” that Putin would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, which would be unacceptable to his allies India and China. Wallace noted that Putin “knows very clearly what is acceptable and what is not” in his meetings with Indian and Chinese leaders.

Wallace added that Putin was acting in a very irrational way. As the latest concern about Russia’s “irrational” actions, Wallace will participate in a crisis meeting in the Nordic countries on the 3rd to discuss the safety of maintaining pipelines and submarine cables.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Zhaoxi/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

