At 19:30 on October 4th, Beijing time, in the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua played in Dalian Jinzhou Stadium against Henan Songshan Longmen. At the beginning of the second half, the Henan team made consecutive mistakes to send points, and Basogo made a free throw. In the end, Shenhua defeated the Henan team 1-0 and ushered in a 3-game winning streak. The Henan team is undefeated in 4 rounds.

In September, the Henan team’s record plummeted, with 3 matches, 1 draw and 2 losses, and it was difficult to find a win, and the ranking also dropped from third to fifth. The poor performance is related to the absence of Kalanga and Adrian. It was Shenhua, the opponent of this game, who replaced Henan in the third position. Shenhua has been in good shape recently, with 4 wins and 2 draws in the past 6 games and remains unbeaten. In the last round, Zhu Jianrong defeated the Dalian natives with 2 goals in 3 minutes in stoppage time. The result of this game determines the next trend of the two teams. If Henan loses, it is likely to fall out of the top six, while Shenhua may be overtaken by Shanghai Haigang in the same city.

Before the game, the original starting goalkeeper Zeng Cheng suddenly felt unwell during the warm-up, and Ma Zhen took his place. Shenhua only had one goalkeeper available. In the 5th minute, Adrian took a corner kick from the right. Carrillo at the back pressed the defender to head the goal. The ball hit the defender and went out of the bottom line. In the 8th minute, Shenhua made a direct pass from the backcourt, Basogo plugged in at high speed, got the ball in front of Yang Shuai and broke into the penalty area, then shook Yang Shuai and made a pass. Fortunately, Zhong Yihao returned to the defense and pushed the ball out in time. In the 15th minute, Han Dong got the ball from the left rib and knocked back, Pina made a 45° cross, Huang Zichang shook his head and attacked the goal without the strength, and Ma Zhen confiscated the ball.

In the 20th minute, Huang Zichang got the ball from the right corner of the penalty area, and Carrillo got the ball and shot diagonally in the penalty area. The ball was blocked by Ma Zhen, and the Shenhua defender made a clearance immediately. In the 21st minute, Yang Xu moved the ball to the left with big feet. Yu Hanchao got the ball and made a direct pass. Peng Xinli took the ball and knocked back in the penalty area. Yu Hanchao hit the ball and fired anti-aircraft guns. 1 minute later, Pina made a long pass from the backcourt, Zhong Yihao forced a pass near the bottom line from the left facing the defense of the two, and Carrillo at the back jumped high and headed the goal, but the ball was saved by Ma Zhen, who was in a good position. . In the 29th minute, Shenhua moved to the front court in a wide range from the right. Yang Xu headed the ball and rubbed it back. Yu Hanchao got the ball and made an oblique pass to the penalty area. Peng Xinli stabbed the ball from close range and Henan goalkeeper Wang Guoming saved the ball. However, the assistant referee raised the flag to signal that Peng Xinli was offside.

In the 33rd minute, Adrian launched a counterattack, Qian Jie succeeded in grabbing it, Yu Hanchao made an oblique pass from the left, Wu Xi shook his head in the penalty area to attack the goal, and the top of the ball went out of the bottom line on the defender. In the 38th minute, Adrian hoisted the ball into the penalty area in the frontcourt, Henan team grabbed the first point, Wen Jiabao accidentally kicked the ball to his own goal when making a clearance, but fortunately the ball missed the goal, a false alarm. In the 45th minute, Yu Hanchao counterattacked, Shenhua formed 5-on-4 in the frontcourt, Qian Jie gave the ball to the right, Basogo made a pass to the penalty area with his left foot, and Yu Hanchao, who was unmarked at the back, fell to the ground. The shot was blocked by Wang Guoming, who was then cleared by Yang Shuai. At the end of half-time, the two sides temporarily scored a goalless draw.

Change sides to fight again. In the 48th minute, Zhong Yihao made a mistake in taking the ball from the left in the backcourt. Basogo got the ball and knocked horizontally. Yang Xu made a straight pass. The score went to the right. Basogo took the ball from the bottom line and broke through Zhong Yihao’s defensive pass. The ball was not played well. Yang Shuai made a clearance but kicked empty and caused himself to fall to the ground. The ball was just pressed by his arm. The referee Shi Zhenlu Decisive penalty. A series of mistakes in the back line of the Henan team gave Shenhua a penalty kick. Basogo took the penalty and deceived the goalkeeper to hit, and Shenhua took the lead 1-0. In the 55th minute, Adrian took a corner kick from the right, Shenhua was behind the leak, Carrillo shot unmarked, and the ball was blocked by the defender.

In the 58th minute, Shunic assisted and made a direct pass. Wang Haijian, who came off the bench, succeeded. Basogo turned around to take the ball and made a long diagonal pass. Yu Hanchao dunked lightly in front of the penalty area on the left and passed the attacking goalkeeper Wang Guoming. A low shot, the ball was blocked by Sunic, Yu Hanchao took the ball and prepared to shoot again, Pina blocked the ball, when Basoggo got the ball and was ready to cross, Pina broke the ball out of the penalty area again, Shenhua missed to expand the score Chance. In the 61st minute, Kalanga, who had been in the battle for a long time, came on as a substitute for Shunic. At the same time, the Henan team replaced Han Dong with U23 central defender Liu Jiahui.

In the 63rd minute, Wang Haijian made a cross from the left. Basogo got the ball back from the penalty area line. Yu Hanchao took the lead and took a low shot. The ball was confiscated by Wang Guoming. 1 minute later, the Henan team launched a counterattack. Adrian got the ball from the right corner of the penalty area and made a pass from the outside of his instep. Kalanga, who had just appeared, went unmarked and headed the goal from close range. Ma Zhen responded quickly and hit the ball with one palm. After a moment, he took off the ball. Shenhua’s big kick launched a counterattack, and the ball went directly to the penalty area of ​​the Henan team. The U23 center defender Liu Jiahui, who had just played, returned to the goalkeeper under the interference of Basogo. Wang Guoming couldn’t react to pick up the ball with his hands, and Shenhua won a free kick in the penalty area. , Unfortunately, Basogo’s free kick hit the wall directly.

In the 70th minute, Wang Shangyuan made an oblique pass from the left to the penalty area with his right foot, Jin Yangyang jumped to the top, and Kalanga stopped the ball in the penalty area and faced 3 defenses. The ball catches. In the 75th minute, Adrian took a corner kick from the right, the first point was topped by Shenhua, Adrian got the ball in the penalty area and then passed, Carrillo near the small penalty area line retraced and shot over the crossbar. In the 77th minute, Zhu Jianrong, who made a lore in the last match, replaced Yang Xu. In the 78th minute, the Henan team won a free kick from outside the top of the penalty area. Wang Shangyuan took the penalty with his right foot and hit the goal directly. In the end, Shenhua defeated Henan 1-0.

Shanghai Shenhua lineup (433): 1-Ma Zhen; 38-Wen Jiabao (U23), 4-Jiang Shenglong (U23), 22-Jin Yangyang, 8-Zhang Lu (73’18-Wang Yi); 25-Peng Xinli (46 ’33-Wang Haijian (U23)), 12-Wu Xi, 7-Qian Jiejie; 20-Yu Hanchao (77’21-Zhu Baojie), 9-Yang Xu (77’27-Zhu Jianrong), 17-Basuogo (83’36 – Liu Ruofan (U23));

Substitutes: 6-Feng Xiaoting, 11-Bolaños, 18-Wang Yi, 21-Zhu Baojie, 23-Bai Jiajun, 26-Qin Sheng, 27-Zhu Jianrong, 32-Aidi, 33-Wang Haijian(U23), 36-Liu Ruofan (U23), 37-Sun Shilin;

Henan Songshan Longmen lineup (433): 19-Wang Guoming; 29-Zhong Yihao (85’11-Ke Zhao), 3-Yang Shuai, 23-Shuniqi (61’7-Kalanga), 20-Feng Boxuan ( 85’2-Liu Yixin (U23)); 6-Wang Shangyuan, 17-Thomas-Pina, 10-Adrian; 32-Han Dong (U23) (61’26-Liu Jiahui (U23)), 25-Guido- Carrillo, 8-Huang Zichang (81’21-Chen Keqiang (U23));

Substitutes: 24-Shi Xiaotian, 2-Liu Yixin(U23), 4-Luo Xin, 5-Gu Cao, 7-Kalanga, 11-Ke Zhao, 21-Chen Keqiang(U23), 22-Wang Haoran(U23), 26-Liu Jiahui (U23), 27-Niu Ziyi (U23), 28-Ma Xingyu, 30-Zhong Jinbao.

Yellow card: Shenhua: 85′ Qian Jiejie, 90+3′ Zhu Jianrong; Henan: 90+1′ Kalanga. Referee: Shi Zhenlu.





