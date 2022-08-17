[The Epoch Times, August 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Xin reported) This Tuesday (August 16), Alaska and Wyoming will hold the US mid-term election primaries, and South Dakota will hold the second primary. Round of voting to decide the nominee for the November general election.

Both Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year face primary challenges, with Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney expected to lose and Alaska Sen. Lisa Mu Lisa Murkowski could enter the general election with the help of changes in voting rules.

This week’s focus will be on four elections: Wyoming’s statewide Republican House race, Alaska’s Senate race, Alaska’s statewide House race, and Alaska’s gubernatorial race.

State polling stations will be closed on August 16 as follows:

Wyoming: 9 p.m. ET

Alaska: Most at midnight ET; Aleutian Islands at 1 a.m. ET

Here’s a live update of billing:

Alaska’s last polling place closes soon

It’s past 1 a.m. ET and the last polling places across Alaska are closing. Some polling places in the state have closed early at 12 a.m. ET.

Alaska is holding a special election to fill the state’s House seat, which has been vacant since Congressman Don Young’s death in March. Three candidates, including former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, are in the race.

Also running is Republican Nick Begich III, who won the Alaska Republican Party in April. He is the grandson of the Democratic congressman of the same name who disappeared on a flight in 1972 and the nephew of former Democratic Senator Mark Begich. Another opponent is former Democratic state congressman Mary Peltola. Independent candidate Al Gross had previously campaigned but dropped out.

The three contenders for the special election, along with nearly 20 other candidates, are most notably Republican Tara Sweeney, who is also running in the concurrent primary. The primary will determine the four final candidates in the November election to decide who will win the House for the next full term.

In addition, Alaska is holding a gubernatorial primary.

A final note is the fate of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach Trump last year. Murkowski is the only one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate last February.

But because Alaska started a nonpartisan ranked voting system this year, anyone who finishes in the top four in the primary can enter the general election in November.

Trump backed Kelly Tshibaka in the Senate primary, and it’s likely that both Tshibaka and Murkowski will appear on the November ballot.

CNN Prediction: Livingston wins Wyoming Democratic gubernatorial nomination

Theresa Livingston has won the Democratic nomination in the Wyoming gubernatorial primary, according to CNN.

She will face incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon in the general election, who defeated three other challengers in Tuesday’s primary.

Cheney’s election defeat speech compared to ex-President Lincoln

Cheney has already conceded defeat to Trump-backed nominee Hagerman, joking in her defeat speech that she could be in the White House.

“Now the real work begins,” she said, citing precedent that Abraham Lincoln lost a congressional race before being elected president.

“Our party’s great and original winner, Abraham Lincoln, lost both the Senate and the House of Representatives before winning the most important elections,” Cheney said in his speech.

Lynette Gray Bull wins Wyoming Democratic nomination

Lynnette Grey Bull’s edge widens as vote counting moves forward, and the Associated Press predicts she has won Wyoming’s statewide Democratic House primary to face in November Hagerman, the Republican who defeated Cheney.

Gordon wins Wyoming Republican governor nomination

Incumbent Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has won the Republican nomination for governor in the state’s primary, according to the Associated Press.

Gordon will face a Democratic challenger in the November election, which he is expected to win.

Hageman beats Cheney to win Republican nomination

Both Fox News and CNN predicted that the Trump-backed Hagerman had won the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s only House of Representatives. Cheney, as expected, lost the primary, and she admits defeat.

According to Politico, as of 22:24 p.m. ET, the estimated turnout rate is 21.9%, with Hagerman at 60.6% and Cheney at 35.1%, and the gap between the two It seems to be expanding further.

Bull leads in Wyoming Democratic House primary

Lynnette Grey Bull has a huge lead over her opponents in the statewide Democratic House primary.

According to the Politico website,She currently holds 54.8 percent of the vote, with Meghan Jensen in second place with 29.1 percent.

Hagerman leads Cheney in Wyoming Republican House primary

As previously predicted, Trump-backed lawyer Harriet Hageman led the embattled GOP embattled Cheney in Wyoming’s statewide Republican House primary.

As of 9:37 p.m. ET, Hagerman had 56.6 percent of the vote, while Cheney had 40.8 percent, according to CNN.

Cheney faces primary voters

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was the last of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the U.S. House of Representatives last year to face primary voters, and only two of the other nine made it into November. election contest. Almost all predictions are that Cheney is unlikely to win the Republican nomination.

Wyoming closes polling stations

It’s 9 p.m. ET now. Wyoming is closing polling places. The counting of votes begins.

