Direct.PlayStation.com officially lands in Italy

Direct.PlayStation.com officially lands in Italy

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the opportunity for more and more players to buy products directly from PlayStation, thanks to the arrival of direct.playstation.com in four new European locations.

From today, May 23rd, direct.playstation.com will be available in Italy and Austria, followed by Portugal and Spain on May 25th. Direct.playstation.com offers shoppers a convenient online destination to purchase a variety of products directly from PlayStation, including PlayStation 5 consoles, physical games and bundles; PlayStation VR2; the highly customizable DualSense EDGE wireless controller; the wide range of colors available for the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 covers.

This expansion makes direct.playstation.com available in 11 regions, already being present in the US, UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. As direct.playstation.com expands into these new markets, the aim is to provide more options for PlayStation fans, and all gamers, to purchase consoles, games and accessories directly from a SIE-branded store .

