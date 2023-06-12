If you are currently looking for a new e-bike that you can basically take with you anywhere, but that does not have to compromise on riding comfort, then you should take a look at Aldi’s online shop this week. A special folding e-bike will soon be sold there at a lower price.

Aldi sells a special folding e-bike for 1,249 euros

E-bikes are now a dime a dozen. You can basically buy an electrified bike for any purpose. The prices are now going down again. If you want to take your e-bike with you everywhere, then a foldable model is the best choice for you. At Aldi in the online shop, such a model is made by Llobe sold from June 15 for 1,249 euros (View at Aldi in the online shop). There are additional shipping costs.

This is what Llobe’s folding e-bike looks like at Aldi. (Image source: Llobe)



The price of 1,249 euros for the folding e-bike at Aldi is okay. Coincidentally, other dealers also reduced the price of a similar model with gears and rear-wheel drive. Norma24 charges 1,209 euros (look at Norma24). At Market purchase is 1,199 euros (look at market purchase). There are always additional shipping costs.

What makes Aldi’s folding e-bike so special?

The special thing about the folding e-bike in the Aldi online shop is not only the folding mechanism, but also the full-suspension frame. Not only did you install a suspension fork at the front, but also a damper at the rear, which makes your journey more pleasant. This is very rare to find on foldable bikes. The battery sits in the frame and can be pulled out of the frame for charging. you can 374-Wh-Akku but also charge directly on the bike.

When folded, the e-bike can be taken along 20 inch tires easier to transport. Be it on the train or in the trunk of a car. Everything is installed on the bike. So full lighting and a bike stand. Even fenders are included. The 250-Watt-Motor sits in the front wheel.