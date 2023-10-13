Discover an Extraterrestrial Adventure in the New Game ‘Alien Railroad’ on Steam and Nintendo Switch

Gamera Games Launches “Alien Railroad” on Steam and Nintendo Switch

In an exciting announcement, publisher Gamera Games revealed the release of their highly anticipated railway construction game, “Alien Railroad,” on the popular gaming platform, Steam. The game, developed by Minakata Dynamics, offers players the opportunity to build and manage an intricate railway network on alien planets, transporting resources and developing industries.

One of the standout features of “Alien Railroad” is its compatibility with the upcoming Steam Deck, Steam’s handheld gaming device. This means players can enjoy the immersive experience of constructing railways on the go. Additionally, the game supports Chinese language, ensuring broader accessibility for players worldwide.

To celebrate its launch, “Alien Railroad” is available at a discounted price of 25% off during its first week. This limited-time offer allows gamers to experience the thrill of managing railway systems and resource transportation at an even more affordable price.

But that’s not all—Nintendo Switch users can also rejoice as the Switch version of “Alien Railroad” has hit the Nintendo eShop Hong Kong store. This means players can now build and manage railways anytime, anywhere, using the innovative functionalities of the Nintendo Switch.

With over 50 challenging single-player missions, players must navigate diverse terrain and strategically connect industries and resource points to optimize production. The game offers a range of tools, including multi-level tracks and unique engine types, allowing players to create the most efficient transportation routes.

During busy periods of transportation, players can switch to multiple viewing angles, witnessing the fleet of trains pass through the undulating tracks they carefully laid. Alternatively, they can utilize the photo mode featuring various filters and visual options to capture their favorite moments in this bustling railway universe.

“Alien Railroad” promises to transport players to a world where they can explore challenging terrains, create efficient transportation routes, and rebuild prosperous industrial planets. Its immersive gameplay, strategic challenges, and captivating visuals make it a must-have for gaming enthusiasts and railway enthusiasts alike.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to dive into the fascinating world of “Alien Railroad” as it now steams its way onto the Steam platform and Nintendo Switch. Take advantage of the early bird discount and join the countless players who are already bustling with excitement over this thrilling new release.

(Image: Alien Railroad screenshot)

