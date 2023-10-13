The First-Person Perspective Escape Room Style Game ‘Chiyo’ Launches Steam Trial Version on October 31

The First-Person Escape Room Game “Chiyo” to Launch Steam Trial Version on October 31

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Nimbus Games, an independent game studio, in collaboration with SCRYsoft, has announced the upcoming release of their highly anticipated game, “Chiyo”. Set in the Edo period of Japan, the game offers players a thrilling first-person perspective room escape style experience filled with puzzles and horror-themed situations. The Steam trial version of “Chiyo” is now available for download, allowing players to have a taste of the gameplay before the official launch on October 31, 2023.

In “Chiyo”, players will assume the role of Chiyoda, a newly recruited paranormal investigator in the Tokugawa Shogunate’s magic department. Chiyoda’s first mission leads her to Ezu City, a coastal area in Shimane Prefecture, where she is tasked with investigating an abandoned mansion. Rumors of unusual occurrences within the mansion have attracted Chiyoda’s attention, and she must navigate through evil spirits, tricky puzzles, and unearth the dark history of a sinister family to unravel the mysteries hidden within.

The game features an immersive escape room puzzle experience set within the eerie confines of the abandoned villa. Players must rely on their thinking and courage to solve puzzles while being haunted by lingering ghosts. As Chiyoda, players can activate unique special abilities to explore supernatural realms and unlock secrets.

“Chiyo” offers a captivating storyline that unveils the mysteries and legends surrounding the abandoned villa and the sinister dealings of a powerful family. The game creates an atmospheric horror setting in Edo Japan, immersing players in the same universe as the original game, “Malice”.

Nimbus Games, founded by brothers Joseph and Caleb Teng in Malaysia, has a proven track record in the game development industry. The studio began their journey by designing physical escape rooms and later transitioned into creating horror-themed games. In addition to “Chiyo”, they have launched three mobile games and one PC game.

The collaboration with SCRYsoft, a game publisher known for providing support in game production, funding, and marketing, has allowed Nimbus Games to bring “Chiyo” to life and ensure a successful launch.

“Chiyo” has garnered attention and recognition in the gaming industry, receiving prestigious nominations and awards. Notably, it was a finalist in the LEVEL UP KL SEA Game Awards for #MYMDEC in 2021 and 2022. The game also received a nomination for Best Game Technology in the LEVEL UP KL SEA GAME AWARDS 2022. In 2023, “Chiyo” won the Best Game News award at the LEVEL UP KL SEA GAME AWARDS.

Gamers worldwide can now get a sneak peek of the thrilling experience that awaits them in “Chiyo” by downloading the trial version from Steam. The official release on October 31, 2023, on Steam and the PlayStation Store in approved regions is highly anticipated. Do you have what it takes to escape the horrors of the abandoned mansion? Embark on this chilling adventure and find out!

