DKB is massively expanding photo transfers in the app

By Rita Deutschbein | Aug 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

The DKB updates its banking app regularly. With the current update, the direct bank is introducing a completely new type of transfer. TECHBOOK has examined the new feature in more detail.

The DKB offers two transfer options in its app: the classic entry of all data in specified fields and the photo transfer. The latter is based on the software from the service provider Gini, which allows the necessary information such as amount, recipient and subject to be simply photographed from an invoice. The Gini software has now received an update that further expands the photo transfer and should make it even more convenient.

The central feature of the updated photo transfer in the DKB app is improved handling. Gini has redesigned the user interface and the screens for this and allows banks to customize their own design specifically. The DKB has transferred the new features to its own app in an update.

DKB allows transfers directly from PDFs and WhatsApp

In order to be able to use the photo transfer in the DKB app, the payment data previously had to be available as a photo. With the update of the banking app, it is now not only possible to scan a QR code with relevant transfer information. The DKB app also supports scanning a PDF, which means that users no longer have to manually copy payment data from the document and transfer it to the DKB app. That’s handy since most invoices now come digitally via email. After updating the DKB app, the corresponding PDF with the invoice can be selected via the photo transfer. The system uses a secure AI to scan all the data relevant to the transfer, reads it and automatically transfers it to the transfer form in the banking app.

The DKB upgrades the photo transfer with new functions. Photo: DKB, assembly TECHBOOK

Transmission is even easier and faster with the new “Share with” function. The corresponding button for this appears when opening a PDF on the smartphone. If users click it, the transfer mask opens automatically in the DKB app. Here you only have to check the transfer for correctness and release it via TAN.

Another new function of the photo transfer in the DKB app is the so-called screenshot transfer. What sounds succinct now also makes transfers from very popular messenger apps like WhatsApp possible. The whole thing works like this: If users have received data for transfers within a chat on WhatsApp or another messenger, they can simply take a screenshot of them. They then transmit the screenshot they created to the DKB app using the “Share with” function mentioned. Here, too, the AI ​​tool reads the IBAN, invoice amount and recipient details and transfers the data to the transfer form, which users then only have to approve.

New photo transfer from the DKB saves time

With the QR code, PDF and screenshot transfer, the photo transfer in the DKB app is supplemented by further practical options that are intended to make banking on the smartphone more convenient. Above all, the “Share with” function saves the user a few steps and thus time in the future. “Absolute user-friendliness is the key to successfully designing the banking of tomorrow. If we manage to make processes such as photo transfers intuitive and easy to understand, we make everyday life easier for our customers and enable a smooth and efficient banking experience,” explains Maren Heiss, Head of Retail Banking at DKB.

Also read: DKB converts online banking – users must act

Both the DKB and Gini, the company in the background, guarantee maximum security with the new photo transfer. Thanks to the App2App interface, the user experience remains fully digital and is said to be 85 percent faster than the manual process. “We are pleased that DKB customers will now benefit from our further development,” says Holger Teske, co-founder and managing director of Gini GmbH. “With the new user interface and the improved user experience, photo transfers are now even more convenient.”

TECHBOOK meint

“The frequency of the updates that DKB is currently delivering for its new banking app shows how close the change is. The previous app is likely to be abolished soon. A while ago I would have said that I didn’t like it because I still used the old app extensively. In the meantime, however, the new DKB app has most of the functions that I need, and there are even new and practical features. For me, this also includes the expansion of the photo transfer, especially the PDF and screenshot function. I find both incredibly useful and will certainly use them actively. Because up to now I was also the candidate who manually collected all the data for a transfer and transferred it to the app. “- Rita Deutschbein, Editor-in-Chief

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

