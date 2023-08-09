Home » Storm Khanun begins to hit South Korea after bringing rain to Japan for a week
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of flights and ferry services were canceled in South Korea Wednesday ahead of a tropical storm that dumped heavy rain on Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week.

Khanun’s downpours and winds were expected to reach South Korea’s southern eastern regions on Wednesday afternoon, according to the South Korean meteorological agency. It was expected to arrive hours later on the resort island of Jeju and then make landfall near the port of Tongyeong on the South Korean mainland on Thursday morning.

The agency warned that Khanun could cause a strong impact by traversing the center of the country for several hours, noting that the eye of the storm would brush the capital Seoul with winds of between 90 and 154 kilometers per hour (56 to 97 miles). per hour).

It could dump 10 to 40 centimeters (4 to 16 inches) of rain in the south and center of the country and up to 60 cm (24 inches) in the mountainous regions to the east through Friday. That day he would head to North Korea after losing strength.

During the week, with the category of typhoon, Khanun punished Okinawa and other Japanese islands, where it left injuries and damage.

