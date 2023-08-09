Shandong: Leading the Way in Modern Industry and Economic Circulation

Shandong Strives to Lead in Modern Industry and Economic Circulation Integration

Shandong, a province known for its rich cultural heritage and strategic location, is determined to take the lead in service and integration into the new development pattern. With a focus on enhancing modern industry and unimpeded economic circulation, Shandong aims to accelerate its transformation into a strong and modern industrial system.

According to Xu Wen, spokesperson for the Shandong Provincial Government, the province is in a critical period of strategic transformation. To achieve its goal, Shandong must prioritize the construction of a modern industrial system. With 41 major industrial categories and a consistently high GDP ranking in the country, Shandong possesses a strong foundation and abundant potential.

One can witness the momentum of manufacturing industry development while walking through Shandong. Aobo Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd., based in Zibo, leads the country in sales volume of collaborative robots. Qingdao boasts the world‘s first high-speed maglev transportation system, capable of reaching speeds of up to 600 kilometers per hour. Yantai’s Dongfang Aerospace Port is a rocket industrial cluster. By supplementing short board industries, strengthening traditional industries, extending advantageous industries, and building emerging industries, Shandong is accelerating the conversion of new and old kinetic energy.

The transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, the development and growth of emerging industries, and forward-looking planning for future industries are vital for Shandong’s integration into the new development pattern, according to Sun Laibin, deputy director of the Shandong Provincial Development and Reform Commission. By consolidating its industrial foundation, Shandong aims to achieve a high level of self-reliance and self-improvement.

In Shandong, numerous high-tech enterprises contribute to the province’s technological innovation and development. Shandong leads in fields such as smart transportation, fine chemicals, and fuel cells. Its agricultural sector is also at the forefront, with Shouguang City’s Danhe Facility Vegetable Standardized Production Demonstration Park as a prime example. The park demonstrates the integration of three industries and the integration of urban and rural areas, effectively utilizing rural areas as consumer and factor markets.

Shandong has made significant efforts to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas, facilitating economic cycles and agricultural cooperation with foreign countries. Last year, the total output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery in Shandong reached 1.2 trillion yuan, and the province has been the leader in agricultural product exports for 24 consecutive years.

As a large open province, Shandong benefits from its favorable geographical conditions. Its road and railway networks extend in all directions, and its coastline provides a strategic advantage. Qingdao Port has opened new direct routes to North America, while Yantai Port sets records in foreign trade commodity volume. The China-Europe Railway Express from Shandong reaches 24 countries along the “Belt and Road,” with the highest number of trains in the country.

Shandong’s commitment to expanding its opening up efforts is evident, with high-standard planning and international cooperation. The province has invited teams from various countries to participate in the planning and design of areas undergoing the conversion of new and old kinetic energy.

Shandong is working toward the integration of old and new growth drivers, scientific and technological innovation, and urban-rural development. By upgrading its opening-up policies and practices, the province is determined to take the lead in serving and integrating into the new development pattern.

(Reporters Xiao Weiguang, Li Dong, and Ma Yuan from our newspaper, and Tan Yuan from People’s Daily Online contributed to this article)

“People’s Daily” (Version 02, August 9, 2023)

(Editors in charge: Zheng Puli, Liu Yingjie)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

