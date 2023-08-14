Does Snapdragon 8 Gen3 cost too much? Samsung looks to Exynos, but what about the others?

If by 2024 even Qualcomm would have decided to abandon TSMC in favor of Samsung and its 3-nanometer node, for the near future the cards are now on the table and manufacturers are already starting to plan new products based on the growing chip costs .

In particular, it was the South Korean giant who struck in advance, since the Galaxy S24 will return to using Exynos and therefore the chips produced in-house for a large part of the global market. The reason could be attributed precisely to the growing cost of Qualcomm SoCs, higher for Gen 3 than the $160 required per unit for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

Samsung, however, will not be the only manufacturer to be forced to look elsewhere, at least for non-premium versions of its flagship smartphones. Many will turn to Samsung to acquire Exynos 2400 new generation, but the numbers of the fearsome third player are also growing. We are talking about Mediatek and its rumored Dimensity 9300, moreover the first SoC on the market to boast full support for LPDDR5T memories at 10 Gbps.

One thing is certain: with a market undergoing an identity crisis, it will be very interesting to see how this situation develops, since it could lead to a greater openness to new solutions and towards possible changes in front of the current balance.

