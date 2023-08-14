Home » Does Snapdragon 8 Gen3 cost too much? Samsung looks to Exynos, but what about the others?
Technology

Does Snapdragon 8 Gen3 cost too much? Samsung looks to Exynos, but what about the others?

by admin
Does Snapdragon 8 Gen3 cost too much? Samsung looks to Exynos, but what about the others?

If by 2024 even Qualcomm would have decided to abandon TSMC in favor of Samsung and its 3-nanometer node, for the near future the cards are now on the table and manufacturers are already starting to plan new products based on the growing chip costs .

In particular, it was the South Korean giant who struck in advance, since the Galaxy S24 will return to using Exynos and therefore the chips produced in-house for a large part of the global market. The reason could be attributed precisely to the growing cost of Qualcomm SoCs, higher for Gen 3 than the $160 required per unit for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

Samsung, however, will not be the only manufacturer to be forced to look elsewhere, at least for non-premium versions of its flagship smartphones. Many will turn to Samsung to acquire Exynos 2400 new generation, but the numbers of the fearsome third player are also growing. We are talking about Mediatek and its rumored Dimensity 9300, moreover the first SoC on the market to boast full support for LPDDR5T memories at 10 Gbps.

One thing is certain: with a market undergoing an identity crisis, it will be very interesting to see how this situation develops, since it could lead to a greater openness to new solutions and towards possible changes in front of the current balance.

See also  This exclusive mount requires you to give money to streamers

You may also like

Rockstar Games Welcomes Cfx.re, Creators of FiveM and...

What can the successor to the Sonos One...

ffmpeg: Warning of a new IT security vulnerability

Inflation Reduction Act ensures solar boom in the...

Ubisoft Unveils ‘Operation Steel Fortitude’: New South Korean...

Music industry is suing Internet Archive for $412...

MSI and Mercedes-AMG Announce Limited Edition Stealth 16...

Greentech Hessen: Solar and PV boom continues

You should know that if you book doctor’s...

Discover the Eternal Themes of Life and Death...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy