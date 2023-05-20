Double acquisition for Digital360 in the Iberian market

A double acquisition to strengthen the position in the booming Iberian market: DIGITAL360 announced that it has signed a binding agreement through its Spanish subsidiary Digital360 Iberia SL (wholly owned) which will lead to the acquisition of a 51% stake in the company Omnitel Comunicaciones SL (Omnitel) e del 55% della società AdjudicacionesTic, SL, eBoth based in Madrid. Digital360 has also reserved the possibility of acquiring the remaining shares in 2026, in conjunction with the approval of the financial statements for the year 2025; for both transactions the final closing is expected by 10 September 2023.

Omnitel (together with the Portuguese subsidiary Omniprotic Portugal) is an important agency (with a turnover of 19.3 million euros) which provides a wide range of marketing and sales support services for the main technology companies operating in Spain and Portugal. THE Its services range from managing digital marketing campaigns to organizing events, from managing marketing funds for enterprises to managing outsourced activities for large global technology vendors. With a history of over 25 years, it boasts a multidisciplinary team of highly specialized resources present in Madrid, Barcelona and Lisbon.

AdjudicacionesTic (with a turnover of 0.9 million euros), on the other hand, is characterized by a business intelligence service, based on a proprietary platform, for the management of tenders for services and technological solutions of public administrations in Spain and Portugal. The service is offered by subscription to more than 400 technology customers and is supported by data analysis and consulting services.

An operation in the name of continuity

José Quero and Javier Molinos, former General Managers of the company and sellers of 51% of the shares, will be confirmed as CEO of Omnitel, as well as Luis Santamaría in Tic Adjudications, so as to favor a regime of continuity with respect to the current management situation and facilitate integration and synergies with the Digital360 Group

See also The 'song' of Etna, at 3 thousand meters with scientists: "So we predict the lava fountains 24 hours before" What can you ask ChatGPT? Download the 2023 guide: advice for use, examples and opinions

“With the acquisition of Omnitel and AdjudicacionesTic, our presence in the Iberian peninsula acquires an important dimension – declares Andrea Rangone, President of DIGITAL360 -, which will allow us to better seize the many opportunities that exist in the Iberian technological market, which is booming and still very fragmented”.

“From today, our presence in Spain and Portugal is greatly strengthened with the entry into the Group of an exceptional team of co-entrepreneurs, Jose Quero, Javier Molinos and Luis Santamaría, who have been able to create companies well positioned on the market over the years with services of the highest quality – he declares Tommaso Prennushi, CEO of Digital360 Iberia -. This is why we are aiming for strong growth in the coming years, both in terms of the development of the existing business and the launch of new digital services. Furthermore, with AdjudicacionesTic, the Group consolidates its international position in the public administration sector with a digital subscription service of great value for technology companies”.