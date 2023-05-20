Home » Caring for, pruning and overwintering lantana | > – Guide – Garden
Like a chameleon, the lantana keeps changing its flower color from May to October. However, the easy-care plant has to spend the winter indoors because it is not hardy.

Lantana grows in its natural environment as a perennial shrub and belongs to the vervain family (Verbenaceae). It has its origins in tropical and subtropical regions – in nature it therefore prefers to spread in warm, humid regions. Since it is not hardy, the varieties offered in this country should rather be cultivated in flower tubs or pots.

Lantana change the flower color again and again

A large selection of one- and two-tone lantana varieties can be found in specialist garden shops and hardware stores, either as a standard tree or as a shrub. The latter is particularly suitable for planting in balcony boxes. What is special about the Lantana is that the color of the flowers keeps changing throughout the year. From yellow, orange, red and pink to violet, different colors are possible depending on the variety and season.

Little care and a sunny location

Occasional cutting of the shoot tips promotes compact and bushy growth.

The Lantana convinces with its uncomplicated way in terms of care. Whether on the terrace or the balcony – with enough sun and enough water you can look forward to a colorful sea from May to October. Since the lantana likes neither dry soil nor waterlogging, it is advisable to fill the pot with a few broken pieces of clay and expanded clay before planting, followed by the soil.

In order for the flowers to be in their best form, the Lantana should also be fertilized, for example with compost. Regularly plucking off faded plant parts also promotes growth.

Overwinter lantana properly

Like all tropical plants, the lantana is not hardy. So if you don’t want to do without lush flowers next spring, you should prepare appropriate winter quarters with stable conditions from late autumn. Either a bright and cool location (at around 10 degrees) or a dark and cool location (at least 5 degrees) is suitable for this. The darker the lantana has over the cold months, the more leaves it loses. In order for these to sprout vigorously again in the spring, a pruning to 10 to 15 centimeters is recommended in March or April.

From February, the hibernation is over: the lantana can be watered more and slowly accustomed to warmer temperatures. After the ice saints in mid-May, you can go back outside.

Be careful, lantana are poisonous

A butterfly on a lantana flower © Colourbox Photo: TammyKayPhoto

Lantana are insect friendly plants.

All parts of the lantana plant are poisonous and should therefore be kept away from small children and pets. The fruits in particular are not suitable for consumption. Butterflies, bees and insects, on the other hand, enjoy the lantana and find enough nectar in the numerous calyxes during the warm season. So if you not only want to pay attention to the look when gardening, but also to the environment, the Lantana is an ideal choice for you.

Further information

Various flowers and decorations in pots on a patio. © fotolia.com Photo: Cornelia Pithart

42 Min

Potted plants make the balcony or terrace a real eye-catcher. But what is there to consider? In the podcast there are tips so that plants and herbs thrive in the bucket. 42 mins

Someone puts a protective fleece over an olive tree. © picture alliance Photo: Caroline Seidel

Sensitive plants should be brought indoors before the first night frost, more robust ones need winter protection. more

Frozen rosehip branches © fotolia Photo: nmelnychuk

Sensitive plants need protection from the cold in winter. Too much snow can also damage plants. more

Marguerites bloom in a natural garden, in the background a table with chairs. © imago images Photo: blickwinkel

Bee-friendly and diverse: A natural garden can be designed with simple means. Tips for suitable plants. more

This topic in the program:

Quickly through the garden | 09/27/2021 | 9:00 p.m

NDR Logo

