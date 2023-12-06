Download “The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel: Northern War” and get 100 draws for free – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

New Mobile RPG “The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War” Officially Launches

A new mobile RPG game based on the world view of the anime “The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War” has been officially launched, allowing players to immerse themselves in the story and characters of the popular “Kiseki of Cold Steel” series. In the game, players will take on the role of protagonist Lavien Winslet and embark on an adventure to discover the true value of a hero.

To celebrate the launch, the game developers have announced a series of exciting activities. Players will have the chance to receive 100 free card drawing tickets and log in the next day to obtain the SSR character Theo Plato. Additionally, completing the main story will allow players to obtain up to 10 SSR characters, adding to the excitement of the gameplay experience.

In conjunction with the launch, a collaborative live broadcast with VTuber Yami Yuna of “Nijigasaki Project” will be held at 21:00 tonight. Players who tune in to the live broadcast will also receive in-game gifts, further adding to the celebration of the game’s release.

Furthermore, the game’s official social media channels have kicked off a campaign with the opportunity for players to receive JC, crystals, card drawing tickets, and other items based on the total number of retweets. The game developers are encouraging players to participate and spread the word about the launch of the new mobile RPG.

For those eager to dive into the world of “The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War”, the APK download link is available for interested players to begin their adventure. With a wealth of exciting events and rewards to be enjoyed, the launch of the new mobile RPG promises to be a thrilling experience for fans of the anime and the “Kiseki of Cold Steel” series.