Since SLA printers create their models in a bath of liquid resin, they have to be cleaned of excess resin after printing. In addition, the surface is still soft after printing and requires post-treatment with UV light. In addition to numerous DIY solutions and the sun as a UV light source, Anycubic offers various all-in-one devices for model preparation. The design combines a magnetic stirrer, wash tank, reflecting turntable and UV curing chamber in one device.

Both main functions, washing and hardening, rely on the same rotary motor. Depending on the operating mode, it drives the magnetic stirrer or rotates the platform for uniform UV radiation. TechStage has tested the large Wash & Cure Plus station for XL models from the Photon Mono X, X2, M3 Plus, M3 Premium and M3 Max SLA 3D printers. Anycubic provided this to us. This individual test is part of our 3D printer theme world.

Scope of delivery & commissioning



The Wash & Cure Plus is self-explanatory in operation and ready for use immediately after unpacking. On the front we find a button, a digital display and a rotary knob. The first button is for selecting the operating mode: Wash stands for washing and Cure for hardening. A period of between 1 and 60 minutes can be selected and started via the digital timer display and rotary knob. The recess on top of the platform provides a secure hold for the included wash bucket. This has a powerful capacity of 8.5 liters and can be closed airtight when not in use. The black agitator on the floor is powered by two strong magnets inside the platform. To prevent the models from being chopped up in the agitator, there is a washing basket and an additional grid. The washing basket offers enough space for large loose models, the construction platform of the larger SLA printers can also be used here at a height of around 6.5 liters. The second frame is a build platform mount and snaps into place at the 8.5 liter height. This variant is intended for extra long models in XL format.

After washing, the station is converted into a UV curing chamber in just a few simple steps. To do this, simply close and remove the washing container, insert the floor reflector and attach the turntable. For models with a large horizontal surface, the narrow LED column with its 20 multifaceted lenses can fold forward in the upper quarter. With the combination of ground reflector, transparent turntable and collapsible LED column, the Wash & Cure Plus offers optimal conditions for UV curing that is as uniform as possible from all sides. A door sensor is hidden on the back of the column, which only starts UV curing when the privacy hood is closed.

Sequence



Actually, you can start right after printing and place the objects, which are still covered with a resin film, directly in the washing station – actually. However, if you do not want to keep replacing or cleaning the expensive solvent, you should do the pre-wash outside of the Wash & Cure Plus to remove most of the excess resin from the models. A filling of isopropanol (6 to 9 liters) is then sufficient for around 30 to 80 washes, depending on the model size. With such amounts of solvent, you should buy larger containers directly. Privately, we have had good experiences with the isopropanol (99.9%) from Höfer Chemie. 10 liters cost just under €38, 20 liters €68.

If an irregular shiny shimmer remains on the model despite the wash cycle, it is time for a change. The dirty solvent can be easily reprocessed by placing it in the sun in a clear, sealed container. Over time, it forms a liquid white slime that settles to the bottom. After a few days to weeks, the clear alcohol floating on top can be poured off and used again. When the container is open, the remaining slime dries within a few weeks and can then be disposed of with household waste.

After the pre-wash cycle, place the full wash container in the middle of the Wash & Cure Plus and place the pre-washed models in the wash basket. After switching on, the station initially starts in wash mode. Now set the desired time using the rotary knob and start the rinsing process. Now the agitator starts audibly and swirls the solvent. The agitator changes the direction of rotation every minute for uniform and reliable cleaning, even in narrow spaces. Nevertheless, we recommend changing the position in the wash basket in the meantime for particularly delicate prints. Depending on the model size, we wash the parts between 15 and 30 minutes. For medium-sized prints with linear surfaces, shorter washes are sufficient for perfect results. Small, filigree models, such as tabletop figures, are tossed back and forth by the strong vortex in the basket. Here it is advisable to wash them while they are still attached to the construction platform in order to avoid damage.

The second step is to post-harden the still soft prints. Before you get started, however, patience is required. When hardening models that are still wet, unsightly whitish drying edges quickly appear, which should be avoided. Therefore, the cleaned, still damp models must first dry properly before they can be post-cured. If in doubt, you can help with compressed air, but ultimately the alcohol will evaporate within a few minutes. While the models are drying, we rebuild the station: remove the washing container, put on the turntable and switch to the cure mode at the push of a button – done.

Now place the dry models as centrally as possible on the platform, depending on the model, bend the LED column and then put on the yellow protective hood. A few minutes of UV exposure are usually sufficient for surface hardening. With transparent resins and light colors, especially white, the exposure should be as short as possible, since light and transparent resin begins to yellow after just a few minutes. 15 to 45 seconds are usually sufficient for final curing.

Wash&Cure-Serie



The manufacturer Anycubic now has a total of three different washing stations on offer. Although they look extremely similar, there are some technical differences between the first generation Wash & Cure (guide) and the new Wash & Cure 2.0, or the Wash & Cure Plus presented here.

The new Station 2.0 has a better LED distribution and the radiance is additionally enhanced by LED faceted lenses. Equipped in this way, the Station 2.0 consumes only 25 watts, which is 15 watts less. We also like the operation via rotary switch better. At 3.5 liters, the capacity is identical to the first generation, but the dimensions of the wash tank have changed slightly.

The Wash & Cure Plus is designed for 3D models from the larger SLA printers, such as the Anycubic M3 Plus (test report). It measures almost twice the size of the washroom as the small Wash & Cure station and holds three times as much solvent. The cure function of the Plus version also improves the exposure to the top of the model thanks to the foldable LED arm.

Preis



The regular Wash & Cure 2.0 station costs around 110 euros and is perfectly adequate for models of the small SLA printers up to a size of 120 × 74 × 165 mm.

Anyone who prints with the larger SLA 3D printers such as Anycubic Photon Mono X, X2, M3 Plus/ Premium and Max (test reports) is doing themselves a favor by investing the additional 100 euros in the Wash & Cure Plus Station. Even with not so large 3D models, a larger latitude in the washing process is more comfortable.

The older first generation is currently available from the manufacturer for a slim 69 euros. The prize is only available for a limited time as part of the Easter offers.

Conclusion



A wash & cure station is not a must! For those who want to get a taste of SLA printing first, a brush, a Tupperware box is sufficient for cleaning and the UV rays of the sun for curing.

But sustained SLA printing without a Wash & Cure Station is a tedious business. Cleaning by hand is also not comparable to the permanent strong cleaning power of the magnetic stirrer. The continuous liquid vortex with changing direction of rotation completely frees models from resin. So post-processing is easy and convenient. Compared to working without a washing station, contamination at the workplace is also kept to a minimum.