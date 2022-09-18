In a special online press conference last week, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the development team of the “Dragon in Man” series, officially revealed to players “Dragon in Man” which will be released in the next two years. , “Dragon in Man 8” and “Dragon in Man 7: The Unknown Hero” three latest works. Among them, “Dragon Among Men 8” is of course the authentic sequel to the series, while “Dragon Among Men 7: The Legendary Hero is Unknown” will tell the stories that happened before and after “Dragon Among Men 7”. Extreme is a remake of the spin-off work “Dragon in Man”, which was released in 2014. Even though this series has successfully entered the mainstream game market in Europe and the United States through “Dragon Among Men 7”, and a complete English dubbing version has been specially produced for local players’ habits, but according to the latest public information, such a strategy will not It is used in the work of “Dragon Restoration Pole in the People”, which is set in ancient Japan.

Series producer Masahiro Yokoyama confirmed the news in an interview this week, saying that “Dragon in the Man” will only offer English subtitles and Japanese pronunciation options in Europe and the United States, but it will not be like “Dragon in the Man 7”. ” provides full English dubbing options, just like previous works in the series.

“As for the remake of “Dragon of the People”, we will only provide English subtitles, and there will be no complete English dubbing,” said Yokoyama Masahiro.

Due to problems such as playing habits, even for game works from Japan, many European and American players still prefer to listen to the English dubbing directly, rather than watching the subtitles while playing. ” is one of the main reasons for making a complete English dubbed version, however, there are also quite reasonable reasons behind this practice not being used in “Dragon of the People”.

“The special vocabulary people used at the end of the era and the way they spoke made the lines quite lengthy, so the (English dubbing) was really difficult to play,” explained Yokoyama.

In 2008 and 2014, the series of “Dragon in the Human” and “Dragon in the Human” were both set in ancient Japan, and the Japanese used in that era was also somewhat different from modern times. , which also makes the process of translating into English more difficult.

Even so, Yokoyama Changyi does not think that the lack of English dubbing will affect the sales performance of “Dragon of the People” in Europe and the United States, and said that in fact, long before “Dragon of the People 7” provided complete English dubbing, many European and American players have tried to play the “Dragon in Man” series with English subtitles, and even became fans of this series, not to mention that this series seldom provided English dubbing options before that. In addition to “Dragon Among Men 7”, the last time the series provided English dubbing was the first generation of works in the PS2 period. At that time, even the famous Mark Hammer (“Batman” animated version of the Joker, “Star Wars”) was brought in. “Luke Skywalker) to voice the popular character Goro Mashima.

Since the main reason for the inability to provide English dubbing of “Dragon in the Man” is the background setting, it seems to mean that the other two new works “Dragon in the Man 8” and “The Dragon in Man 7: The Legendary Hero is Unknown” are set in modern times. It is possible to continue the successful strategy of “Dragon Among People 7” and provide players in Europe and the United States with complete English dubbing options.