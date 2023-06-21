The latest information on “Pokémon Zhu/Purple Zero: Treasure” introduces more information about the stage of “Zero: Treasure”-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The latest promotional video is released!

Latest information Topics1: The base of the summer camp “Emerald Town”

“Emerald Town” is the base of the summer camp in “Part 1: Mask of Azure”.

There is a resident hall in the center of Cuilu Town, where local residents gather to gossip, and it is a place for everyone to communicate with each other. In addition, there are shops with a wide range of toys and sundries in the village, as well as a green pastoral scenery.

A short distance outside the village, there is a small park called “Baoban Square”, where there are 3 animals called “Baoban” affectionately called “Baoban” by the villagers. A stone statue of Pokémon.

Going east from the village, you can reach the “Kitakami Center”. The “Hidden Face Festival” with a long history is held there. There will be various stalls selling yakisoba, apple candy, etc., and it is a festival that both adults and children can enjoy.

Latest Information Topics2: The Sea Garden “Eco-Dome” that reproduces various natural environments

In “Part 2: Blue Disc”, there is a facility called “Eco-Dome” on the campus of the Blueberry Academy where the protagonist goes to study abroad, artificially creating an environment suitable for Pokémon’s habitat. In this world-leading sea garden “Eco-Dome”, all environments are created to cultivate powerful trainers.

There are 4 areas in the ecological dome, and each area has different geographical features and climates, forming a variety of natural environments. The artificial sky projected on the walls and dome of the ecological dome will also show various styles according to the time of day and the weather. At the same time, the temperature in each area is strictly controlled, and the Pokémon inhabiting are completely different with different areas.

Latest News Topics3: People you will meet at Blueberry Academy

In the blueberry academy where the protagonist is going to study abroad, there will be many encounters. This time, we will introduce the principal “Xi Lan” and the student “Zi Yu” of Blueberry Academy.

Xi Lan

Serves as the principal of the Blueberry Academy he founded. After hearing rumors about the protagonist, he will visit the academy in the Padia area to invite the protagonist to become an exchange student. He and Claver seemed to have known each other for a long time.

Purple Yu

A second-year student at Blueberry Academy. Reliable and capable in doing things, he will help the protagonist who has just arrived at the Blueberry Academy understand the surrounding environment. She seems to have quite a strong fighting ability.

Latest information Topics4: The characteristic “Poison Chain” of Zan Gou, Yuan Zeng Yuan and Ji Pheasant

■Ability “Poison Chain”

The characteristic “Poison Chain” possessed by these 3 Pokémon is a new characteristic appearing in this work.

When these 3 Pokémon’s attacks hit the opponent, sometimes the power of the Poison Chains on them will put the opponent into a highly poisonous state.

