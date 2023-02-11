health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

Map / SEGA

SEGA announced that the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam dedicated software “Dragon Among Men Restoration” is expected to be released on February 22, 2023! Pole”, Japanese sexy actresses Yui Hatano, Yuna Ogura, and Kanna Momanogi have been confirmed as Asian promotional ambassadors. The 3 publicity ambassadors will not only participate in the performance of the new karaoke song “Innocent Samurai”, but will also fully promote this work as Asian publicity ambassadors. In addition, the interview video of this work has also been released.

Asian Promotion Ambassador

From left to right: Yui Hatano, Kanai Momanogi, Yuna Ogura / SEGA

“Dragon Restoration Among People!Pole” Yui Hatano・Kana Momanogi・Yuna Ogura special interview

Map / SEGA

During the interview, the three Asian PR ambassadors will talk about the charm of this work, favorite characters, impressions of photography and recording, and many other interesting and exclusive contents.

Map / SEGA

Map / SEGA

Map / SEGA

On February 22, 2023, the release commemoration event will be held at “WeStar” in Ximen, Taipei. Chief producer Mr. Hiroyuki Sakamoto and sexy actress Ms. Momanogi Kanna, one of the Asian promotional ambassadors, will be invited as special guests to share with you Xiang Shengju. In addition, the well-known and lovely Ms. Haruka will host this long-lost physical event for everyone.

General Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto Map/SEGA

Momonogi Channai (left), Chinese and Japanese host Haruka (right) Picture/SEGA

Participation in this event is a lottery system. Interested fans can refer to the following information to apply. Before the event, the official will open the question collection at the same time.

Activity Information

Time: February 22, 2023 from 19:30 to 21:00 (open at 19:00) Location: Westar, 8th Floor, No. 116, Hanzhong Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City Eligibility for admission: Free for those over 18 years old Recruitment time: from now until 23:59 on February 15, 2023 Recruitment conditions: Provide “Dragon Restoration Among Men!” in advance! Those who certify the purchase of the traditional Chinese version of “Extreme” will be provided with “Dragon Among People’s Restoration” on the same day!”Extreme” Traditional Chinese version of the game producer Recruitment website:https://reurl.cc/KXV8Xj Participation qualifications: Determined by lottery “Limited places, until full”

In this event, participants can not only interact with special guests, but also get the following souvenirs.

“Dragon Restoration Among People!Pole” Release Commemoration Event_Mug

Map / SEGA

“Dragon Restoration Among People!Pole” Release Commemoration Event_Towels

Map / SEGA

“Dragon Restoration Among People!”Extreme” release commemorative event_Youyou card stickers

Map / SEGA

Map / SEGA

This event will also be revealed on the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook fan group and other platforms at the same time, interested readers can lock in time.

Official YouTube Official Twitch Official Facebook Fan Group