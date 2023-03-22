ESL FACEIT Group has announced that Fortnite will be at DreamHack San Diego in early April, which will be the start of the return of DreamHack Open Featuring Fortnite, which will span three events and serve as a qualifying series for Gamers8 Featuring Fortnite in Saudi Arabia in July The tournament in Riyadh, Arabia, which itself will have a $2 million prize pool.

The DreamHack event will begin with the April 7-9 event in San Diego, then continue with the June 2-4 DreamHack Dallas event, all on June 16-19 During the DreamHack Summer tournament. All three events will offer a $250,000 prize pool, with the winner of each taking home $30,000, we’re told.

As for the Gamers8 tournament, it’s scheduled to take place July 6-9 and will feature 30 qualified teams from the DreamHack Open event.