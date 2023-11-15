Tag Manager Italia, pioneers in digital analytics

Tag Manager Italia is an entirely Italian company created by Matteo Zambon, Francesco Tommasi and Roberto Guiotto which has established itself as a leading reality in the sector digital analytics, specialized in training, consultancy, research and development. Her reputation has crossed national borders, gaining prestigious international awards.

The conquest of the international scene

A point of pride for Tag Manager Italia was the designation as Alfa tester for the main data analysis tool, Google Analyticswhile Matteo Zambon played the role of technical speaker in various international events on the topic of digital analytics. In 2022, Tag Manager also got the prestigious Golden Punchcard Prize at Superweek, the world‘s leading digital analytics conference. Furthermore, Matteo Zambon and the company have made history vincendo i Quanties Awards as Top Analytics Educator. Awarded by the Top Analytic Association, the “Top Analytics education” is an award that was not never been conquered by any other Italian in the past. The company not only was nominated, it had already happened previously, but this time it reached the podium, strengthening its position as a leader in the dissemination of digital analytics at an international level.

“This has allowed us to extend our consultancy to also customers beyond national bordersopening the doors to a global market“, he underlined Roberto Guiotto. The constant presence in international events and collaborations with important companies, such as CNH Industrial, Decathlon, Banca Ifis ed Esprinetand in the non-profit sector such as Greenpeace e Save the Childrentestify to the growing international resonance of Tag Manager Italia.

Matteo Zambon, Beta Tester of Google Tag Manager and founder of Tag Manager Italia.

Excellent training and international consultancy

The Tag Manager Italia team currently has approximately 25 people. “A mix of internal and external talentsfocused on creating value in the digital context – he precised Francesco Tommasi –. Despite the international perspective, we maintain a strong presence in Italyproviding training and consultancy services in the field of digital analytics“.

On the front of trainingTag Manager Italia has consolidated its presence through a blog active since 2015, where he publishes articles on digital analytics. The Youtube channelenriched with informative videos, has recently introduced free webinars which also had over 2,700 subscribers when crucial topics such as the GDPR and Google Analytics were discussed. Tag Manager Italia also stands out for the publication of two technical manuals written by Matteo Zambon, the last of which has sold over 2,000 copies on Google Analytics 4.

One of Tag Manager Italia’s most significant initiatives is the creation of first and largest community of digital analysts in Italy. This community, active on the company’s Facebook groups and participating in its events, represents a point of reference for companies looking for highly specialized talent in the field of digital analytics. “Our goal is to try to fill the skills gap in the digital analytics sector in the absence of specific academic paths”, said Guiotto.

In 2017, Tag Manager Italia also introduced a membership called “Club Tag Manager Italia“, with monthly webinars, video courses and updates dedicated to members.

The company stands out in support for industry professionals. About, Matteo Zambon claimed: “We offer a training environment suitable for both those who want perfect your skills be to anyone who wants approach the world of digital analytics coming from other sectors such as digital marketing, SEO or online content“.

Digital analyst: an international perspective

Tag Manager Italia also contributed to outline the role of the digital analyst, a figure increasingly in demand globally thanks also to the advent of artificial intelligence. The training offered focuses primarily on data collection, essential for the success of any data analysis. The community created by the company, with over 1,000 membershas proven to be a crucial source for companies looking for knowledgeable people in this growing sector

Research and development for the future

Finally, Tag Manager Italia has intensified investments in research and development, concentrating resources on proprietary software. In particular, the Tag Chef software was designed to enhance training and consultancy activities, automating repetitive operations and allowing detailed analysis of competitors.

Tag Manager Italia has proven to be not only a successful business reality, but also a lighthouse in the field of training and consultancy in digital analyticshelping to bridge the skills gap in the Italian panorama and successfully projecting itself onto the international scene.

