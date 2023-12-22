Dying Light 2 Stay Human Shares Impressive Data for 2023

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Infographic Reveals Gamers’ Habits

By Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to launch in 2022, and like its predecessor, it’s backed by Techland, who are committed to keeping the community engaged and entertained. As the end of 2023 approaches, the gaming company has shared an infographic that reveals some interesting insights into the gaming habits of players in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The infographic shows that players are more prone to cutting off their left arms in the game compared to their right arms. Additionally, it reveals that there have been nearly 300 million deaths in the game, highlighting the challenging and immersive gameplay experience. Furthermore, The Walking Dead skin pack has emerged as the most popular choice among gamers this year.

The release of this infographic has sparked excitement among the Dying Light community as they reflect on their own gaming adventures within the game. Players are encouraged to check out the infographic and share their own experiences in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

