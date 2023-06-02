E-cars: VW makes big promises

Long delivery times have had the automotive industry more or less firmly in its grip for months, now even years. Combustion engines and electric cars have sometimes been an absurdly long time coming. VW now wants to put an end to this – and is making an attractive promise to customers.

E-cars available quickly: VW makes a big announcement

For VW customers should now usually only maximum three months pass away until the new e-car is ready. This was announced by Imelda Labbé, the board member responsible for sales. Anyone who chooses one of the models from Volkswagen’s ID series from now on can look forward to the fact that the Stromer will soon be in front of the door or can be picked up.

“The delivery time for the all-electric models in our ID family is currently included two to three months“, so Labbé in the wording. So, depending on your choice, it can get there faster. Especially when customers sign up for a pre-configured configuration decide. In these cases it could be even faster (source: Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung via RND).

The reason for the faster provision of electric vehicles is that better delivery situation. The lack of chips and other preliminary products as well as problems in the supply chains had caused increasing waiting times for new cars for many car manufacturers for several years. Now he has Knots largely untied.

VW have also made progress in process high order backlog. According to the report, 660,000 vehicles could not be completed due to a lack of parts. In the meantime, Volkswagen has them Production ramped up again significantly. For example, extra shifts are currently being run at the main plant in Wolfsburg. The VW plants are “much better utilized than last year”.

VW on the right track: bottlenecks should be a thing of the past

Labbé does not want to give a guarantee for the future. But: “We are seeing clear signs that we are recovering.” To ensure that such problems no longer occur, VW have also made production more flexible. In Wolfsburg, the ID.3 and the combustion engine Tiguan would be manufactured in parallel. Depending on which model is more in demand, VW can focus production more on one of the two.

Anyone who is interested in an e-car from Volkswagen has now picked the right moment. When traded as the best electric car from the VW Group Skoda Enyaq Coupé the waiting time, on the other hand, has improved but not normalized yet.