The boy who had disappeared in the Argüello Norte neighborhood was found dead

Luciano Farías, the three-year-old boy who was intensely searched since last night, was found dead this morning inside the canal of the Argüello Norte neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

“We have found the body of this little boy around 1.50 at a depth of two meters,” Deputy Commissioner Diego Cepeda confirmed to Miter Córdoba.

The little boy would have accidentally fallen into the Maestro Norte canal in that sector of the Cordoba capital.

operational. The search, which began around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday from 7,000 Milone Street, involved members of the CAP, special units, firefighters and the DUAR, as well as neighborhood residents.

The teams searched the area for about 6 hours with divers and lighting until they found the baby’s body inside the canal.