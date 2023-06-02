Home » The boy who had disappeared in the Argüello Norte neighborhood was found dead
Entertainment

The boy who had disappeared in the Argüello Norte neighborhood was found dead

by admin
The boy who had disappeared in the Argüello Norte neighborhood was found dead

Luciano Farías, the three-year-old boy who was intensely searched since last night, was found dead this morning inside the canal of the Argüello Norte neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

“We have found the body of this little boy around 1.50 at a depth of two meters,” Deputy Commissioner Diego Cepeda confirmed to Miter Córdoba.

The little boy would have accidentally fallen into the Maestro Norte canal in that sector of the Cordoba capital.

operational. The search, which began around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday from 7,000 Milone Street, involved members of the CAP, special units, firefighters and the DUAR, as well as neighborhood residents.

The teams searched the area for about 6 hours with divers and lighting until they found the baby’s body inside the canal.

You may also like

See also  Dengue: the Ministry of Health warned that there are still weeks of rising cases

You may also like

An Argentine will lead the UN Meteorological agency

Sister Lang’s real duel is in Taobao: Xie...

a mother and her two daughters were arrested...

The master joined the new generation to perform...

Chiara Ferragni: the revenues of her companies doubled...

When do Chapelco, Bayo, Caviahue and Batea Mahuida...

Cha Ling joined hands with artists Wang Yang...

Sixth Moscow airstrike in six days on kyiv

The “good show” in “Pretty Fighting” staged Mencius’...

Bullrich said he would not go on vacation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy