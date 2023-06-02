Rules, permits and costs for verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas in the garden and bonuses available in 2023

What are the rules, permits and costs for verandas, canopies, prefabricated pergolas and available bonuses updated in 2023? Having a garden or a terrace but also a large balcony can be an advantage for those who want to expand the living space of their home by creating additional environments in which to spend time. And among the solutions that allow you to make the outdoor spaces of a house livable, there are verandas, canopies, prefabricated pergolas.

What are the rules and permits for verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas

There are several rules in force that must be respected to build verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas at homegenerally made to cover outdoor spaces to be made livable and in wood, or even in iron and other materials.

The first rules to be respected for the construction of verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas concern thepossible obligation of specific permits to be requested. We specify that this obligation does not always exist: it all depends on the type and size of veranda, or shed, or prefabricated pergola that you want to build in the house.

In particular, according to the provisions of the regulations in force, it is not mandatory to ask for permits from the competent Municipality to build verandas, canopies and prefabricated pergolas in the garden if:

these are small prefabricated buildings;

these are temporary works;

the buildings respect the limits of 25 square meters.

If, on the other hand, the veranda, shed or prefabricated pergola in the garden of the house reaches or exceeds 25 cubic meters, then it is necessary to ask for permission to build from the competent Municipality or present the Dia, or the Scia, certified notification of the start of the activity.

Furthermore, permits for verandas, gazebos or prefabricated pergolas to be built in the garden or terraces to expand the spaces of the house are not needed if the structures remain open and movable and not fixed to the ground.

Costs for verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas

As for i costsare very variable for verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas: for prefabricated glass verandas, the average costs are 100 euros/sqmto be multiplied by the entire external surface of the veranda, which rises to 200-250 euros for wooden verandas.

For prefabricated sheds and pergolas, the cost of a wooden shed varies greatly depending on various factors, such as the total size of the shed, the material used for the roof and the intended use. On average, however, the costs for making prefabricated sheds at home range between approximately 400 and one thousand euros.

Moving on to pergolas, the costs for prefabricated structures are on average between 190 euros and 4000 euroscosts also in this case vary according to dimensions, materials, etc.

For example, for a medium-sized pergola, the cost could be around 1,000-1,200 euros, while for larger, custom-made prefabricated pergolas the costs can even go up to 6,000-7,000 euros.

What are the bonuses available in 2023 for verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas

Moving on to the bonuses available in 2023, for building verandas, sheds, prefabricated pergolas in the home garden, they are different, starting from superbonus 110%-90% which applies to energy redevelopment and renovation works and can be requested in the case of both construction and maintenance works on prefabricated buildings.

The 110%-90% bonus applies to prefabricated buildings, whether they are made of wood or made with other materials, especially for the environmental impact, because they are also made with zero impact and capable of guaranteeing high performance from a point of view of thermal and anti-seismic insulation, especially in reference to prefabricated wooden buildings which, unlike buildings, guarantee excellent thermal and acoustic insulation, good humidity control and ensure a healthier air and fewer microbes.

To build verandas, canopies or prefabricated pergolas at home, it is also possible to use theecobonus with 50% deduction for a maximum amount of deductible expenditure equal to 60 thousand euros.

The 50% tax deduction makes it possible to recover the expenses deriving from the purchase and installation of solar shading systems, such as pergolas and bioclimatic pergolas.

We specify that verandas, canopies or prefabricated pergolas can take advantage of the 50% eco-bonus if the structures are built in solidarity with the building envelope and with mobile and mountable and removable shields.

Finally, for the construction of verandas, canopies or prefabricated pergolas at home, you can take advantage of the renovation bonuses which applies to new construction works, such as recovery or reconstruction of the external structure.

In any case, these are building renovations for which it is possible to take advantage of the renovation bonus and the furniture bonus connected to it, to furnish, for example, an external veranda. The renovation bonus provides for a 50% tax deduction for those who carry out a building renovation of their property for a maximum amount of 96 thousand euros, which can be used in 10 annual installments of the same amount and can be requested by all those who intend to renovate their home.