An ancient anti-inflammatory natural it is a weapon against tumors e diabetesis an ally of the cardiovascular system, as it reduces the presence of grassi e cholesterol in the blood; it is great for lower the glycemia; accelerate the metabolism of the grassi and of the sugarsfacilitating the weight loss; prevents the malattie neurodegenerativel’osteoporosis e fights high blood pressure.

The health benefits that can be derived from the consumption of green tea they are really many.

What is green tea, natural anti-inflammatory

Il green tea is a type of tea made from the leaves of the Camelia sinensisbelonging to family of Theaceaewhich, during processing, must not undergo any oxidation.

Of Chinese origins like all teas, for centuries it has been consumed in various Asian regions, from Japan to the Middle East. In recent years it has also found its diffusion in the West.

What are the properties of green tea, a weapon against blood sugar and cholesterol

There are many beneficial virtues of green tea: it contains catechins, powerful polyphenols that prevent and repair cellular oxidative damage, protecting the heart and thinning the blood, thus counteracting the risk of atherosclerosis, stroke, heart attack, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinsons. Green tea fights the damage caused by free radicals.

antivirals e anticancer (colon, bladder, prostate, breast, ovarian, skin, pancreas and stomach cancer), lowermoreover, the levels of bad cholesterol In the bloodexerts a detoxifying action on the body, reduces sugar levels, making it suitable for those suffering from diabetes.

Green tea appears to have positive effects on blood sugar control glycemia and on insulin sensitivity, according to what was found by a Chinese research conducted by Kai Liu of the Medical nutrition research center of Chongqing, published in the American journal of clinical nutrition: the results showed that the consumption of tea reduced the glycemia fasting concentrations of 0.09 mmol/L (1.62 mg/dL), glycated hemoglobin concentrations of 0.30%, and fasting insulin concentrations of 1.16 uIU/mL.

According to a study on BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care and conducted by Yuji Komorita of Kyushu University, Fukuoka in Japan, the consumption of coffee and green tea increases life expectancy in patients with diabetes: the combined consumption of both drinks (4 cups of green tea and two of coffee a day) would in fact reduce the risk of death from any cause by 63% (risk more than halved).

Thanks to caffeine and tannins, green tea exerts a stimulating effect, counteracting tiredness and drowsiness, improving concentration and strengthening memory. It exerts an energetic action, strengthening il immune systemprotecting it from viruses and bacteria, accelerating il metabolism.

Green tea serves as it burns grassi naturalcontributing to loss of weight.

Green tea, benefits and contraindications: the opinion of the experts

According to the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospital, highly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching centre,

“il green tea contains very large amounts of polyphenols, substances with a beneficial and antioxidant role for the human body; in particular the most characteristic polyphenol and mainly responsible for the properties of green tea is Epigallocatechin gallate (also known by the acronym EGCG, present in quantities about 10 times higher than black tea and 2.5 times higher than oolong tea).

I benefits to human health that may result from the consumption of green tea are indeed many. This drink has already been and still is the subject of various studies, the aim of which is to better understand its possible curative role. Most of the benefits of green tea would appear to depend on the presence of large amounts of catechins, able to strengthen the antioxidant defenses and therefore reduce the damage to the cells, with positive effects on all tissues. In particular green tea would have properties anti–cancerous (protects good cells from mutations and inhibits the growth of cancerous ones) and would benefit the cardiovascular system (inhibits clot formation, reduces the presence of grassi e cholesterol in the blood and slows down the development of atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease) e respiratory (it is particularly useful against the negative effects of smoking). Also green tea accelerate il metabolism of the grassi and of the sugarsfacilitating the decrease of the body weight, and facilitates diuresis, being useful in case of water retention, cellulitis and urinary tract infections. Thanks to the combined action of the polyphenolic derivatives (flavonoids, chlorogenic acid, caffeic acid, tannins) contained in it, this type of tea would have neuroprotective effects and could play a role of some importance in the prevention and treatment of diseases neurodegenerative. Green tea would also seem to be able to counteracthypertension and to come fromosteoporosis (its powerful remineralizing action increases bone density in menopausal women). There are also several studies that attribute effects to green tea anti–stress and effects anti-inflammatories.

Although there are many benefits to human health that can derive from the consumption of green tea, it should be kept in mind that green tea contains caffeine and, therefore, if consumed in large quantities it can cause anxiety, nervousness and insomnia. Green tea can also affect thyroid function. Some studies have also highlighted that at certain concentrations green tea polyphenols can induce oxidative stress and liver toxicity (particular caution must therefore be placed in the consumption of concentrated tea extracts)“.

“The consumption of green tea must be avoided in the case of bortezomib-based anticancer therapy, since the molecules of epigallocatechin gallate contained in green tea bind to the molecules of this drug, preventing them from binding to tumor cells and damaging them. Since green tea contains caffeine (about 12 grams per 100 ml of drink), it is advisable not to let children drink it“.

Humanitas experts recall that 100 milliliters (about 100 grams) of green tea (infusion prepared with water) provides about one calorie and contains approximately:

99 g of water

0.22 g in proteine

0.02 mg of iron

1 mg of magnesium

8 mg of potassium

1 mg of sodium

0.01 mg of zinc

0.3 mg of vitamin C

0.007 m of vitamin B1 or Thiamine

0.06 mg of vitamin B2 or Riboflavin

0.03 mg of vitamin B3 or Niacin

0.005 mg of vitamin B6

How to make green tea

How to prepare this precious drink? Leave a teaspoon of tea per person to infuse, placing it in the cup or teapot. Heat the water until you see bubbles appear, leaving it to infuse for 2-3 minutes. Filter and serve.

Please note that the information on this page is of a general nature and for informational purposes and in no case replaces the opinion of the doctorthe first reference point to turn to for information, clarifications, and to rely on for advice or exams.