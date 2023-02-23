Home Health Carcinogenic substances in women’s cosmetics: alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterine cancer
Health

Carcinogenic substances in women’s cosmetics: alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterine cancer

by admin
Carcinogenic substances in women’s cosmetics: alarm for possible correlation with breast and uterine cancer

The alarm goes off for women’s cosmetics: some substances used in their preparation could be carcinogenic.

It is absolutely nothing new to say that the female universe usually makes use of soaps, creams, lotions, hair products and face cosmetics of various kinds. If up to now, however, they have never paid particular attention to the ingredients contained inside, we are sure that from now on they will have their eyes completely focused only on them.

Carcinogenic substances alarm in cosmetics: which are the dangerous ingredients (mammastyle.it)

A group of researchers has discovered that in some lightening and anti-ageing creams for the face potentially levels are contained dangerous mercury. Similar speech to this, also the one referring to hair dyes, soaps and shampoos. According to experts, in fact, these contain substances that could promote breast and uterine cancer and, even, fertility.

It is therefore clear that the recent discovery has alarmed dozens of consumers, above all because often in the cosmetic products that we use every day, the producers write that they are ‘naturally derived’, ‘non-toxic’, ‘green’ ingredients. How much of this is true? The truth that has come out is truly staggering. Here’s what you need to know.

Carcinogenic chemicals: which are the offending ones

The shocking news was reported by one of the major US newspapers, the ‘New York Times’ and immediately caught everyone’s attention. According to the experts, as we said shortly, there are some cosmetics they contain carcinogens to which particular attention must be paid. Their advice, in fact, is to stay alert especially in delicate periods of development and during the processes of hormonal change, for example during puberty or pregnancy.

See also  Microsoft announces Windows 11: that's why it's a (half) revolution
Alert of carcinogenic substances in cosmetics: what are the dangerous ingredients
What are the dangerous substances in cosmetics – mammastyle

At this point, let’s now see what are the chemical substances contained in cosmetics that could be the cause of some health problems, even serious ones. The Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the US government body that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, has identified approximately 12 substances whose trade will be banned.

These chemicals are already been banned in other countries such as Canada, Japan and our European Union, so Italian consumers can rest assured about their daily products. However, the ingredients to watch out for are the following:

  • Butilidrossianisolo (Bha);
  • coal tar dyes such as m-, o- and p-phenylenediamine;
  • Diethanolamine (Dea);
  • Formaldehyde;
  • Fragrances/perfume (unspecified but may contain dangerous chemical ingredients);
  • Isobutane, Propane and other propellants;
  • Parabens;
  • Phthalates in plastics;
  • Polyethylene glycols (Peg);
  • Baby powder;
  • Toluene;
  • Triclosano e Triclocarbano.

This is not a completely exhaustive list but it can be useful for future purchases. Therefore, the advice we give you is to take a look at the labels and check if any of these ingredients are contained. If yes, stay away from it and choose a more natural product.

You may also like

Hacker attack on institutional sites against ‘Russian-speaking Italy’

Vaccination against COVID-19 reduces cases of heart attack...

Avian flu, 11-year-old girl died in Cambodia

Formula 1 test in Bahrain: live streaming results...

now China stands with Russia. The “last attempt”...

A powerful natural anti-inflammatory lowers cholesterol, blood sugar...

Mars, the fascinating subsurface that has just been...

Murder in Pesaro, fleeing Michael Alessandrini captured in...

“God, country and family” – breaking latest news

Vitamin D, do we really need it? And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy