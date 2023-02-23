NVIDIA DLSS acceleration technology has made new developments in the field of traditional graphics rendering, using artificial intelligence and RTX Tensor cores to infer high-quality images, thereby improving the overall game performance FPS, while achieving clear and comparable to native resolution High-quality video. DLSS 3 uses AI Frame Generation technology to greatly improve execution performance, coupled with NVIDIA Reflex technology, it can bring players the fastest and most responsive gaming experience.

This month, many more games have joined the ranks of supporting DLSS, including:

“Atomic Heart” (on sale on February 21, supports DLSS 3)

“Blood Bowl 3” (on sale on February 23, supports DLSS 2)

“Hello Neighbor 2” (updated version released on February 17, supporting DLSS 2 and ray tracing)

HI-FI Rush (available now, supports DLSS 2)

PlanetSide 2 (available now, supports DLSS 2)

Return (Available Now, Supports DLSS 2 and Ray Tracing)

Sons of the Forest (entered early access on February 23, supports DLSS 2)

Wanted: Dead (available now, supports DLSS 2)

There are currently more than 270 released games and applications that support DLSS, enabling users of GeForce RTX GPUs, desktops, and notebooks to enjoy significantly faster execution performance and the best image quality in these supported software, And enjoy a more complete and reliable experience.

At the same time, NVIDIA also shared in the blog, the current DLSS version used by games and apps, AI functions, and whether it supports ray tracing. For example, Cyberpunk 2077 uses ray tracing, DLSS 3 and DLSS 2 functions, but does not have additional AI. Function.

The CyberLink PowerDirector software has AI-assisted functional design. Interested players can check the table in the Blog, and search for the games and apps they want to know about the support for ray tracing, DLSS, and AI.

source: nvidia.com