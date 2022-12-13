Home Technology “Mecha Mercenary VI: Realm of Fire” is not a “soul” game in a mech
Technology

by admin
Machine War Mercenary VI: Realm Skyfire Armored Core VI

With the success of works such as “Elden’s Ring” and “Dark Souls 3”, will FromSoftware also add elements of “soul” games to the upcoming “Men Wars VI: Realm of Skyfire”? The answer is no, and producer Hidetaka Miyazaki made it clear in an interview with IGN a few days ago. He claimed that “Mech Warfare VI” did not “deliberately” approach “soul” works, but will maintain the most “special” thing in the series, which is to rely on the mechas assembled and transformed by players to win battles. At the same time, Miyazaki also stated that this work will not adopt an open world setting. Even if there are some exploration links, the overall structure is still a task-driven structure.

In the words of Miyazaki Hidetaka, “Men Wars VI: Realm of Fire” can be regarded as a “restart” in a sense. The development team can use the resources that have been greatly expanded compared to the past to create games that “really want to do” . Katsuya Yamamura, the director of this work, revealed that “Kingdom Skyfire” will bring a “brand new story” and confirm that it will provide a multiplayer mode. According to FromSoftware’s current plan, the game will be released in 2023 and will be available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam platforms.

