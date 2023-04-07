Anyone who knows TechStage knows that our deals are always hand-picked offers, all of which have passed our price comparison. Since we take a close look at the price history, we can be sure that these are real deals and not fake discounts at all. The (egg) hunt was worth it, here are the best Easter offers.

Spring is coming, the sun is shining and life is happening outside again. If you don’t want to do without enough electricity outside your own four walls, you should think about purchasing a power station. The is currently very heavily reduced Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro (Test report) with 2200 watts. The solar generator is priced at 1799 euros 1460 Euro (buy link) fallen. This corresponds to a saving of 18 percent.

Less power, but much cheaper: The Bluetti Powerstation EB3A with 600 watts is greatly reduced and at the price of 218 Euro (buy link) to have. The offer comes from the shop Powerbude.eu. This is completely unknown to us so far, but the price is very attractive. Most recently, the power station was traded for at least 250 euros.

Unfortunately, with spring comes the pollen. Air purifiers with built-in HEPA filters, which also filter dust, viruses and aerosols from the air, can help. How well this really works is shown in our guide “Air purifiers are that good”. The air purifier at Otto is currently a good 20 euros cheaper than usual Airfresh Clean Connect 500 of the Soehnle brand. The Bluetooth model lands for 80 Euro (purchase link) in the shopping cart.

The battery-operated ensures additional permanent cleanliness Handheld vacuum cleaner P10 the company Dreaming. On Ebay, the device is unbeatable 110 Euro (buy link) offered. Amazon demands a proud 169 euros and the price history also shows that the vacuum cleaner has not been offered so cheaply for a long time. It’s worth hitting.

If you prefer not to lift a finger in the household yourself, a vacuum and floor mopping robot is the right choice. The reduced one is recommended here Dreame Bot L10 Ultra (Test report) including cleaning station. The complete package is for 799 Euro (buy link) on sale. This corresponds to a discount of almost 50 euros. This model has never been offered so cheaply before.

If it doesn’t always have to be the latest cell phone model, maybe it is Samsung Galaxy A14 sufficient for your needs. The smartphone in black and with a storage capacity of 128 GB was released 218 Euro reduced. At least 20 euros are currently saved here.

This is in a similar price segment Motorola Moto G23, which has reached a new low price. With the coupon code POWERBAY7 can the smartphone on ebay for 196 Euro (purchase link) can be purchased. It is also very inexpensive Apple iPad 9 with LTE for 379 Euro.

Xiaomi offers in-ear headphones for the slim wallet with its Redmi Buds 4 Lite. With just under 26 Euro they have currently reached a new low price. The gaming headset is cheaper than ever Steelseries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless for 125 Euro at Saturn. The television is also greatly reduced LG OLED42C37LA at Check24.

Hardware components for PCs and accessories are greatly reduced for Easter. These include an NVMe SSD, RAM, as well as a gaming keyboard, mouse and monitor.

