Ecco i 60 Best Workplaces in Italia 2023

With the acceleration of the phenomenon “Great Resignation” or the great wave of employees who leave their jobs, driven by the search for a greater work-life balance, a pleasant work environment, and satisfactory pay and benefits, companies in the tech sector, in particular, have become account that for prevent the escape of highly qualified employees, have to take a step forward in improving their performance and the environmental climate. Furthermore, the most attentive and innovative companies have understood that optimizing working conditions not only affects corporate ethics, but increases productivity and overall work efficiency.

This year Great Place to Work Italia, reference company in the field of business climate analysis, organizational transformation andemployer brandinganalyzed 303 companies and listened to over 164,000 collaborators for his twenty-second ranking annual of the “Best Workplaces Italia 2023“. This year-long research work resulted in an accurate and careful ranking, which can be consulted on the greatplacetowork.it website, which identifies the most deserving companies in terms of workplace culture, employee experience and leadership and a combination of others criteria considered “universal”.

The snapshot on the sentiment that permeates the workplace in 2023

The sixty Italian companies awarded as Best Workplaces are doing well in terms of employee trust: The Trust Index has increased by 2% over last year, reaching 89%. And this is not the only good news: the Italian Best Workplaces exceed the European average (89%) and are placed behind only Denmark and on an equal footing with Belgium and Finland. But that’s not all: these workplaces also recorded an average annual growth in revenue of 26%, surpassing the already impressive 23% in 2021.

Il Made in Italy is gaining more and more ground: more than half of the companies present in the standings (52%) they are Italian, a figure that marks a clear increase compared to the past. Ten years ago, in fact, only 23% of companies were based in Italy. The ranking is divided into four categories, based on the number of employees: companies with over 500 collaborators, with a number of employees between 150 and 499, between 50 and 149 and between 10 and 49.

The ranking, by size, of the best companies to work for

The top 3 of companies with over 500 employees sees the multinational of the hotel sector Hilton in first place, followed by the IT giant Salesforce and finally American Expressactive in the financial and insurance sector. The IT sector dominates the podium in the 150-499 employee category: the top step is occupied by Bending Spoonsfollowed by Cisco Systems who after eight years in command drops to second position, with Unox SpAan organization active in the manufacturing sector, as a new entry in third place.

Among companies with a number of people between 50 and 149, always in first place Biogen Italia Srl (biotechnology and pharmaceuticals), followed by Reverse SpA (professional services) and from Skylabs Srl (information technology). As regards the category with a number of collaborators between 10 and 49, the first position was earned by Accuracya reality that offers professional services, the second place of Systematika Distribution srl (Information Technology) and the bronze medal obtained by CleafyIT company.

Best Workplaces Italy 2023: growth, trust and success in personnel management

Benjamin Bedusa, president of Great Place to Work Italy comments “The best companies in the Bel Paese increase their workforce by an average of 15% compared to last year, have 95% confidence in their leadership and are able to achieve important results on issues that are difficult to deal with such as meritocracy (+23% compared to the panel of the 303 companies analysed) and correctness (+19%). Results that have an even more important weight because they were achieved after years of organizational upheavals. Among the most present sectors – continues Bedusa – we are proud to see manufacturing production, increasingly a symbol of a new Italian entrepreneurial renaissance that makes it clear how much these issues affect productivity and company results, and Information Technology, where the great resignation and some slightly too enthusiastic estimates have forced companies in the sector to offer ever more engaging experiences to escape the trap of the commodity company”.

The worrying gap compared to the average panorama of Italian organizations

“The great gap between the Best Workplaces Italy 2023 and the average panorama of Italian organizations is still very disheartening – he declares alessandro zollo, CEO of Great Place to Work Italy – From a study by John Hopkins University on a sample of 2,000 Italian workers who were subjected to the Trust Index© questionnaire, worrying distances emerge: 50 percentage points on the recognition of benefits (83% for the best against 33% for the Italian average) , 44 points with respect to work-life balance (86% vs 44%) and 38 percentage points with respect to meritocracy (79% vs 41%), just to name a few. The average trust of the 60 best Italian companies is 3 points higher than the European average (89% vs 86%), while the same average in the representative sample of Italian companies is 6 percentage points below the European average (52% vs 58%). In my opinion – concludes Zollo – here is the real productivity gap to be filled with respect to Europe, and the first step to take is simply to ask your colleagues how they are and if we can do something to ensure that they can give the best of themselves”.