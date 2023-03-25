FromSoftware announced that the currently selling action role-playing game “Elden Ring” (PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC) has released version 1.09 on March 23 Update, add ray tracing support for PS5 version, Xbox Series X version and PC version, at the same time extensively adjust the balance of items such as weapons and skills in the game, and fix a number of abnormal problems.

This update adds ray tracing support for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions. The PS5 version and the Xbox Series X version can choose to enable “Ray Tracing” in the “Game Options” to obtain the effect of ray tracing. In the PC version, you can adjust the ray tracing effect in the “Ray Tracing Quality” in “Image Settings”. If you want to enable ray tracing in the PC version, the graphics card must be equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT at least, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is recommended.

This update also makes a large number of changes for the three categories of “Personal Balance Adjustment”, “Balance Adjustment”, and “Abnormality Correction”.

For details, please refer to the announcement on the official website.

Game Information

Game name: Elden’s Circle

Original name of the game: Elden Ring

Game Genre: Fantasy Action RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Steam

Release date: February 25, 2022

Language version: Traditional Chinese/English/Japanese with subtitles in 14 countries including English audio

Number of players: 1 person (multiplayer connection)

Age Rating: Restricted

Developer: FromSoftware, Inc.

Publisher: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

Distribution in Taiwan: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Taiwan Ltd.

Distribution in Hong Kong: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Hong Kong Ltd.

Official website: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/eldenring

ELDEN RING™ & © BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / © 2021 FromSoftware, Inc.