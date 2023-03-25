In Germany, withdrawals are a right Germany is perhaps the only country in the world where parents in difficulty, i.e. those with some health problems, but above all overwhelmed by family duties, are legally entitled to a «Kur», a retreat of about three weeks, every four years, to get back in shape (as indicated in the health reform of 2000, updated in 2015). Kur is prescribed by a doctor and is mostly financed by insurance companies. In addition to the therapies, meals, accommodation and childcare are included in the treatment package. But be careful: the fundamental element is that the retreat is not done only to cure a health problem, but also as a preventive measure to prevent relatively minor problems (of a psychological nature) from turning into worse problems. And, in fact, by law it is like being on sick leave and companies cannot deny employees retirement. The salary is paid in full for the first 6 weeks by the employer, for the remaining period, however, the Krankenkassee takes care of up to 90% of the salary.

How to apply Generally, the first step, for a parent who feels burnout, is to seek advice from a doctor or to one of the many dedicated associations (one of all, the Müttergenesungswerk, founded in 1950 by Elly Heuss-Knapp, wife of the first president of federal Germany, Theodor Heuss, to help mothers and wives deal with post-traumatic stress related to war). Only at this point are you directed to the most suitable type of treatment and clinic (but the locations also include monasteries, castles, wellness centres, spas). After filling out a questionnaire which is sent to the Krankenkasse, transalpine correspondent of our National Health Service, to which every German has turned at least once in their life to take out compulsory health insurance (but there are also private ones), one expects clearance to book your stay. After the application has been accepted, you have 4 months to use the service, under penalty of forfeiture; if the application is rejected, however, you have 4 weeks to appeal. Once you enter the clinic, you have the right to bring children under the age of 12 with you. The cost of the stay and of the therapies is borne by the insurance, while the patient participates in the expense with only 10 euros per day.

How the «Kur» works When parents show up at the clinic, they are assessed and receive a tailor-made plan of activities and therapies: physical exercises, muscle relaxation therapy courses, meditation, Nordic walking, yoga. You stop drinking alcohol and follow a careful diet. The children are looked after and supported for any health problems, while meals and cleaning are taken care of by the staff. Then, in the afternoon, parents and children spend time together. “But I will enter the clinic next November alone,” explains Franziska. “It will be my break from all responsibility. Finally, for a few weeks, it won’t be me who will have to take care of someone, but the others will take care of me». It may sound like a vacation, but research shows that retreats are surprisingly effective at preventing mental health problems. «It is an inner work», concludes Franziska, «to discover and understand new ways to better organize daily life and prevent further burnouts».

More than half of the German population has experienced burnout According to a report by the pharmaceutical company Stada, half of the German population, even before the pandemic, had experienced burnout (exactly 49% of Germans; but in Poland it is 62% of the population, in Serbia 66% and in Russia even 72%). That is, she had felt on the edge of the abyss or had felt the first symptoms. The wave of Covid, and the necessary restrictions that followed, has only increased this percentage. Just as parents who resort to Kur have increased, crushed by the tension of everyday life. As reported by the BBC website, which interviewed Yvonne Bovermann, director of the Müttergenesungswerk (about 70 clinics offering retreats throughout Germany), the clinics are registering an increase of about 10% of parents after the pandemic. Mostly single mothers are hospitalized. "The vast majority of our retreats have a preventive purpose," explains Bovermann. "But the clinics say that a large proportion of women, about 30%, already arrive in a state of exhaustion. And they must be offered a treatment of cure and not one of prevention ».