Electric air pump for bikes, cars & Co.: Now with a discount

One electric air pump is one of the trend gadgets for the summer of 2023. Because it can be used to inflate flat bicycle and car tires in no time. Toys such as balls are also no problem for the little helpers. You don’t have to exert yourself like you would with manual air pumps. On Ebay, thanks to a voucher, you can currently Fischer cordless compressor with power bank save: This is available with the code “LERNEN23” for 55.24 euros.* You can read all the important information about using the mobile multi-purpose compressor and whether the deal is worth it here.

Electric air pump on Ebay: The deal is so good

The cordless air pump from Fischer is available on Ebay for 55.24 euros.* You get this price if you enter the discount code “LERNEN23” at the checkout. This is not the absolute best price for the mobile multi-purpose compressor, but it is currently the best offer on the net and a worthwhile deal. Because the scope of delivery includes an extensive set of connections and adapters, so that different types of tires and also toys or air mattresses can be inflated again.

The electric air pump from Ebay can do that

You probably know it: bicycle tires lose air over time and have to be pumped up again regularly. With a manual air pump, this is sometimes very tiring and you have to use a lot of force. The multi-purpose compressor from Fischer can help. All you have to do is choose the right adapter, set the desired pressure value, connect to the valve and press the start button. The pressure value can be read on the backlit LC display. The electric air pump switches off automatically as soon as the target value is reached. The built-in lithium-ion battery can be charged with a USB charging cable or car charging adapter. The small compressor weighs only 336 grams and also comes with a practical storage bag, making it ideal for on the go.

The most important details about the battery air pump at a glance:

For inflating bicycle tyres, car tyres, balls, air mattresses and more Maximum pressure of 10.3 bar With an adapter, the compressor can even function as a power bank (adapter not included) Integrated working light Valves: Schrader (car), Dunlop (German valve) , Presta (Sclaverand) Scope of delivery: transport bag, power cable, adapter set, Velcro

Alternative: Electric air pump from Xiaomi

You can get even cheaper if you buy the Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S away: This is currently available from Galaxus for EUR 41.66.* The maximum pressure on this model is also 10.3 bar and the electric air pump is suitable not only for bicycle tires but also for car tires, balls and air mattresses.

