Elektro-Erfolg 500e gets a big brother

For some car manufacturers, switching to electric drive is more of a duty than a choice. Things are different at Fiat: Even the small 500 Elektro is really well suited to the battery-electric drive. With the new 600e, Fiat is now pushing a big brother for the Italian city car – and it doesn’t just sound familiar to us by name.

Selection of electric cars is growing: Fiat presents the 600e

At Fiat there is offspring. After the interim surprise success of the Fiat 500 Elektro, it is now time for the number 2 electric car: The Fiat 600e is here. The traditional Italian manufacturer used the name itself. The Fiat Seicento (Italian for 600) has helped establish the brand’s reputation since the 1950s.

However, the new electric version does not have much in common with its namesake. So that first most important to the Fiat 600e at a glance:

More than 400 km range according to WLTP54 kWh battery100 kW maximum charging speed for 80 percent in less than 30 minutes115 kW electric motorvarious driving assistantscompact dimensions with a length of 4.17 mStarting price 36,490 euros

At the start, Fiat has two equipment versions ready. beginner choose the Fiat 600e RED, while for the La Prima version you will have to pay 42,490 euros. On the outside, Fiat is similar to the 500. Inside, the 600e has room for five people. The compact car comes with one 10.25 inch infotainment screen (Source: Stellantis) – compared to many other manufacturers, a reserved size.

Customers can look forward to LED headlights as well as an integrated massage function for the driver. Among other things, adaptive cruise control and an autonomous emergency braking function and 360 degree environment sensors including reversing camera on board. Over-the-air updates are not intended for the Fiat 600e.

Fiat and Stellantis also have to deal with the strong competition from China:

Well-known technology: Greetings from Opel and Co

The Fiat 600e show them Big company advantages in the back. It stands on a customized version of the Stellantis E-CMP platform. He shares it with Jeep Avenger and Opel Mokka-e.

The relationship in the group is also reflected in a comparison of the technical data: Fiat almost calls that for the 600e same range as Opel shortly before for the new Astra Electric (to test). The technology is also identical: the Italians install the same battery and create identical charging performance values. The development under the umbrella of the Stellantis Group clearly shines through here.

