Elon Musk launches xAI, his new artificial intelligence company

Elon Musk announced, in a post on X, that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, will officially debut tomorrow. The debut will be reserved for a select group, Musk specified, underlining that xAI “is the best that currently exists”. The Ai startup, announced by Musk in July, wants to compete with companies such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

Musk has repeatedly expressed concern about the “civilization-destroying” potential of artificial intelligence. In a Twitter Spaces event last summer, Musk explained his plan to build a more secure AI. Rather than explicitly programming morality into its AI, xAI will seek to create “maximally curious” AI, he said.

Artificial intelligence, Musk worried: “Introducing an arbitrator who monitors companies”

The Tesla strike in Sweden

Meanwhile, on another front in the Musk galaxy, the Tesla employee strike in Sweden is spreading, involving another 470 workers in 17 workshops. This was announced by the If Metall union, a week after the start of the protest to denounce the American car manufacturer’s refusal to sign a collective agreement on wages. According to the group, 130 mechanics from Elon Musk’s brand in 10 workshops initially abstained from work. The new participants “will work as usual and carry out their tasks on other car models, but not on Tesla models”, explained IF Metall spokesman Jesper Pettersson to AFP. A meeting will be held on Monday – the second since the strike began – between the union and company representatives. In Sweden, sectoral collective agreements cover 90% of all those signed by Swedish employees and guarantee them minimum wages and working conditions. However, Tesla workers do not enjoy these benefits, because their company has not signed the industry agreement and has always rejected requests to unionize its 127,000 employees. The Swedish transport workers’ union has announced it will support the If Metall strike, threatening to block “the loading and unloading of Tesla cars” at four Swedish ports, starting November 7, unless an agreement is reached by that date.