Emotional farewell to Henry Cavill

In a few days, the third season of “The Witcher” will start on Netflix. It will be the last season in which we see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Saying goodbye is not only difficult for the fans, but also for the actor.

It has been clear since October 2022 that the famous witcher will no longer be played by Henry Cavill after season 3. As a fan of the series, he was not satisfied with how far the series had deviated from the template – at least that is the assumption of many fans. Since there is still no official statement, one can only speculate about the actual reasons.

There’s no denying that Cavill put a lot of energy into the project. In interviews, he repeatedly made it clear how much he grew fond of the video games and the books on which the Witcher series was based and how proud he was of playing Geralt in the series. Saying goodbye is correspondingly difficult for him.

Cavill has joined fellow cast members Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Frey Allan (Ciri) and Joey Batey (Larkspur) at Tudum, a global Netflix fan event. He was greeted by the spectators with enthusiastic cheers, which touched him visibly. You can watch the relevant clip here:

He is so emotional 🥹🥹.u can tell he is such a genuine guy praising his costars instead of talking about himself.

This is why Henry Cavill >>>>>pic.twitter.com/RSf1Y5SB09 — 𝒉𝒄. (@JacksonsHadid) June 17, 2023

Almost with tears in his eyes, he said goodbye to the fans and thanked his co-stars for the great cooperation. Working with them was what he enjoyed the most. “What you do with your characters takes a lot of work and care,” says Cavill. Part 1 of Season 3 of The Witcher is available to watch on Netflix from June 29th. Part 2 will follow about a month later on July 27th. Then Liam Hemsworth takes over the role of the witcher.

