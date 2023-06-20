Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 79-72, relive the live broadcast: EA7 ‘sees’ the Scudetto

MILANO – Messina’s Olimpia Milano surpasses Scariolo’s Virtus Bologna (79-72) in the game 5 of the playoff final and puts his head back ahead (3-2) in the series that will award the Scudetto. The next challenge is scheduled in two days (Wednesday 21 June, 8.30 pm) at the Segafredo Arena in Bologna with EA7 who will have the first ‘match ball’ at their disposal. Relive the direct del match…

22:40

Olimpia, in Bologna the first ‘match ball’ for the third star

Third star objective for Olimpia, which thanks to the success against Virtus Bologna in game 5 of the championship final makes an important step towards his 30th title: in two days (Wednesday 21, 8.30 pm) at the Segafredo Arena in Bologna first ‘match ball’ for the Messina teamwhich otherwise will be able to try again in the eventual and final match 7 (Friday 23 June, 8.30 pm at the Assago Forum).

22:33

Olimpia-Virtus, seven players in double figures

Seven i players in double figures in match 5 of the championship final feint from Olimpia against Virtus: Shields (22), Melli (13), Baron (12) and Napler (12) for Milan; Belinelli (17), Cordinier (14) and Hackett (12) for Bologna.

22:20

Olimpia-Virtus 79-72: Milan wins and flies up to 3-2

Mission accomplished for Olimpia Milano who defended the advantage until the end and closed match 5 of the championship final against Virtus Bologna on 79-72, bringing the series to 3-2 in their favor.

22:17

Olimpia-Virtus 76-70: Milan sees the victory

Error by Bologna in attack e Milan remains at +6 with less than a minute to go of game 5 of the championship final against Bologna (76-70): close victory for Olimpia.

22:12

Olimpia-Virtus 74-70: triple from Belinelli, Bologna doesn’t give up

With just over two minutes to go Bologna does not give up and returns to -4 from Milan (74-70) thanks to a triple from Belinelli.

22:05

Olimpia-Virtus 67-65: Shengelia brings Bologna back to -2

Bologna is redone under e with Shengelia’s basket he returns to -2 from Milan in the middle of the last quarter (67-65 for Olimpia)

21:59

Olimpia-Virtus 63-58: Milan keeps its distance

After two minutes of the last quarter Milan remains at +5 keeping Virtus Bologna at a distance: 63-58 the result.

21:53

Olimpia-Virtus 59-54: Milan +5 at the end of the third quarter

Basket with foul and free converted for Napier, which brings Milan back to +5: the third quarter of game 5 of the championship final ended 59-54 in favor of Olimpia against Virtus Bologna (Baron 12, Melli, Napier and Shields 11, Voigtmann 4, Datome, Hines 3, Biligha and Hall 2 so far for Olimpia; Hackett 12, Belinelli 11, Cordinier 10, Jaiteh 9 for Virtus).

21:51

Olimpia-Virtus 56-54: Belinelli brings Bologna back to the surface

Belinelli looks for a triple, misses the basket but takes a foul: two out of three from the line and shortly after he finds the basketbringing Bologna back to -2: less than a minute from the end of the third quarter the result is 56-54 for Olimpia Milano.

21:46

Olimpia-Virtus 56-50: Bologna shortens, Milan time-out

Jaiteh and then Hackett, Bologna shortens the distances: the result is now 56-50 in favor of Olimpia, whose coach Messina calls the time-out.

21:40

Olimpia-Virtus 56-43: Milan flies to +13

Basket of Melli e Milan flies to +13 on Bologna: the result is 56-43 for Olimpia with Virtus detached just over three minutes from the end of the third quarter.

21:35

Olimpia-Virtus 50-41: Milan up 9, Bologna time-out

Triples by Napier and Shavon, then Melli: Olimpia flies to +9 (50-41) and coach Scariolo calls time-out for Virtus Bologna.

21:32

Olimpia-Virtus 42-39: Hackett ‘opens’ the third quarter

After two minutes and two seconds the first points of the third quarter are from Bologna’s Hackett (two free throws made).: Milan now at +3 (42-39)

21:29

Olimpia-Virtus 42-37: off to the third quarter

After the interval, the third quarter started: Olimpia and Virtus back on the pitch with the result of 42-37 in favor of Milan and Bologna following.

21:22

Olimpia, Baron is already in double figures

To drag Milan in the first two quarters is Baron, who with 12 points is the only one so far in double figures. Shields (8) and Melli (7) also shine in Olimpia, while the best for Bologna so far have been Jaiteh (8), Cordinier (8) and Belinelli (7).

21:14

Olimpia-Virtus 42-37: Milan up 5 at the interval

No field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter, with Milan going to the interval of match 5 on +5 against Bologna: 42-37 the result.

21:12

Olimpia-Virtus 42-37: time-out by Scariolo

Time-out for Bologna called by coach Scariolo less than a minute from half-time long, with Milan on +5 (42-37)

21:05

Olimpia-Virtus 38-31: Milan up 7, time-out for Messina

Milan keeps Bologna at a distance: 38-31 and time-out called for Olimpia by coach Messina with 3’30” still to play

20:57

Olimpia-Virtus 32-26: Milan extends, time out Bologna

Blaze from Milan looking for an extension: 32-26 in the 13th minute e time-out called for Bologna by coach Scariolo.

20:54

Olimpia-Virtus 26-26 at the start of the second quarter

The first points of the second quarter are for the Virtus Bologna, which returns to a draw (26-26)

20:50

Olimpia-Virtus 26-24: the first quarter is over

The first quarter of game 5 of the championship final ends with a +2 in favor of Milan over Bologna: 26-24 the result (Shields 6, Baron and Melli 5, Datome and Hines 3, Hall and Voigtmann 2 for Milan; Belinelli 7, Jaiteh 6, Cordinier 5 for Bologna).

20:47

Olimpia-Virtus 20-16: Shields brings Milan back to +4

Basket on the break by Shields which brings Milan back to +4 against Bologna.

20:41

Olimpia-Virtus 12-12: Belinelli lights up, Bologna hookup

Belinelli lights up (already 7 points in this start) and Bologna comes back to the surfacehanging up Milan on 12-12.

20:36

Olimpia-Virtus 9-5: immediately triple for Datome

Good departure for Milan, which try to stretch from the start thanks to Datome (triple) and Melli’s first baskets.

20:31

Olimpia-Virtus: match 5 started

Game 5 of the Scudetto final has begun at the Assago Forum: opposite Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bolognawith the series currently tied at 2-2.

20:27

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna: the starting quintets

MILANO: Napier, Shields, Datome, Voigtmann, Melli.

The power of Bologna: Hackett, Cordinier, Belinelli, Shengelia, Mickey.

20:18

Teams on the field for warm-up

In a little while Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna will compete in game 5 of the championship final: the teams are in the field for the heating on the paquet of the Assago Forum.

20:08

Milan, Kyle Hines is there

Loose the great doubt of the eve at home in Milan: Kyle Hineswho came out of race 4 bruised due to a contusion to his left shoulder, is regular among the 12 players on the list.

19:55

Olimpia-Virtus, all ready at the Forum

All ready at the Assago Forum for game 5 of the championship finalwhich will see Olimpia Milano and Virtus Bologna challenge each other with the series currently at a standstill at 2-2.

