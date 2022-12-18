Of Margaret DeBac

The pharmacologist of the European agency: «Risk of pressure in hospitals in all countries. There are many viruses circulating. Bronchiolitis dangerous for children»

Sars-Cov-2, the Covid virus, had wiped out everyone. And now that it’s retreating, the other microbes responsible for respiratory infections are taking advantage of it to reoccupy the vacated space. The flu shot up ahead of time, usually peaking around Christmas. Influenza-like viruses give rise to forms characterized by almost identical symptoms. And then there is the novelty of bronchiolitis, the disease caused by the syncytial virus, the enemy of children under 5, especially under 6 months. A mixture of pathogens such as to attract the attention of ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) and WHO (World Health Organization).

A new alarm, the revenge of other respiratory diseases?

“There is a high risk that the co-circulation of syncytial, Sars-Cov-2 and influenza will put pressure on European health systems,” warns Marco Cavaleri, head of strategy for health threats and vaccines at the European drug agency. Emma. In some EU countries the situation is already “red”. In ECDC’s infographic on the spread of influenza, Germany, the Netherlands, France and Portugal are among the most affected. 80% of cases are caused by the Australiana, given by the H3N2 virus. In Italy we are at 15.5 cases for every 1000 assisted in the week from 5 to 11 December. Children are most affected

Is influenza as a health threat underestimated?

«Yup. It is considered a trivial disease, but it is not. In Europe 20-70 thousand people die every year and something must be done to protect the elderly from the flu and children from the respiratory syncytial virus. If 75% of the over 65s were protected, the number of victims would fall. Unfortunately only Holland, the United Kingdom and Ireland have exceeded this threshold, Italy was at 50% before the pandemic and only reached a peak of 65% in 2020 when the anti-Covid vaccines weren't there and everyone was scared. Adherence among healthcare professionals is even lower.

Are health systems at risk of collapse?

«The next few days will be crucial and those who leave for holidays abroad must know that the risk of contagion exists in all countries (read the symptoms and remedies here)»

Are flu vaccines safe?

«Very safe even if not very effective, which fluctuates between 50-60%. The fact that people can still get sick despite the inoculation increases people’s skepticism. But let’s remember that it is still a significant protection for the vulnerable against serious symptoms and hospitalization (read here what happens in Lombardy) ».

«The flu shots have been prepared since March on the basis of the strains that have circulated both in the southern hemisphere and during our winter. In the meantime, when the viruses return to our hemisphere, they may have changed and the correspondence with those contained in the vaccine may have failed. This year, however, it seems that the vaccine corresponds well to the H3N2 strain in circulation in recent weeks. One more reason not to hesitate.”

Why, in general, does hesitation prevail?

«Even the fourth dose of the anti-Covid is not having success. People are probably tired. But it is important that the elderly and frail accept the second call”.

Do you agree with Professor Giorgio Palù for whom we can no longer speak of a pandemic?

"The situation has improved markedly. In the sense of the term, it is true, in Europe we are out of the acute phase of the pandemic. We are beyond. This does not mean that caution is not needed. The virus stays with us. The arrival of a new variant that messes up the plans, such as the Omicron, cannot be ruled out. And Sars-CoV-2 keeps changing."