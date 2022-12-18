Home News San Gregorio nelle Alpi, overflow in the square averted
An outlet for the chasm full of water, a trench dug urgently with the bulldozer and the motor pump of the fire brigade have prevented the flooding of the square of San Gregorio in the Alps, where the situation of the instability caused underground by the river San Giovanni has crashed. The problem is that of the pipeline in which the watercourse was intubated in the 1960s. The pipe, then covered with material to raise the level of the square, gave way and was interrupted at the end of the summer, giving rise to an underground erosion that caused a chasm. On Friday the water of the river, left without an outlet, overflowed upstream of the square, threatening to flood it (video by Stefano De Barba)

